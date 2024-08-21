Thandiswa Mazwai and her former best friend Simphiwe Dana have kissed and made up

The two South African singers were said to be feuding, so them kissing was a way of squashing their beef

In previous years, they had a fallout and even started exchanging heavy blows at one another online

It seems as though there is no more animosity between Thandiswa Mazwai and Simphiwe Dana.

Thandiswa Mazwai and Simphiwe Dana have squashed their beef. Images: Oupa Bopape/Dimitrios Kambouris

Simphiwe and Thandiswa kiss and make up

During a recent concert, Afro-soul superstars Thandiswa Mazwai and Simphiwe Dana squashed their feud. They literally kissed and made up on stage in full view of their fans.

According to ZiMoja, two South African stars were feuding for many years after their fallout. They were very close friends when they drifted apart since signing to the same record label, Gallo Music Company.

Why were Thandiswa and Simphiwe Dana were beefing

Allegedly, while they were both signed to Gallo, Thandiswa received better treatment, as opposed to Simphiwe, who then grew jealous.

This resulted in them having a fallout, and they even started exchanging heavy blows at one another online.

In 2018, Simphiwe said Thandiswa was a vile person in response to her sister Ntsiki Mazwai's tweet.

"Haters that she generated for herself over many years here on Twitter. Don’t bore us. Your sister is a very vile person," Simphiwe said in a now-deleted post.

They had since let things slide after publicly congratulating each other following their wins. Simphiwe lauded Thandiswa for the release of her project Sankofa, and the star returned the kind gesture by hailing Dana for the success of her sold-out concert.

