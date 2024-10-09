DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are catching strays amid the ongoing Chris Brown concert boycott

Activists are calling to have the concert cancelled due to the singer's history of domestic violence, and peeps said the Scorpion Kings deserved the same treatment

Netizens claim GBV activists are protecting their faves and further named even more alleged local offenders

The Scorpion Kings were called out amid the Chris Brown concert drama. Images: Instagram/ kabelomotha_, Prince Williams/WireImage

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small were caught in the crossfire as netizens called out abusers amid the Chris Brown concert boycott.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small called out

Just months ahead of the highly anticipated Chris Brown concert, it appears the show has hit a bumpy road after anti-gender-based violence activists called out the organisers.

Briefly News understands that Women For Change launched a petition to ban the singer from coming into the country due to his history of domestic violence, later sparking outrage among his fans.

One supporter, politelseheri, highlighted the need for activists to keep the same energy, saying several local alleged offenders were let off easily and enjoyed local and international gigs without protest.

The netizen named DJ Maphorisa, alluding to his assault scandal with Thuli Phongolo. She also mentioned Kabza De Small, claiming that the producer had a history of dating underage girls:

"Week after week, these people are sharing spaces with you, and y'all are buying the tickets to events they're involved in.

"Kabza was dating little girls, then all of a sudden he's 'married', but asikho lapho. Allegedly and stuff."

She also named Busta 929, who, like Kabza, was also accused of being involved with underage girls.

Peeps react to DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small backlash

Netizens want the same energy for local offenders, saying activists were being selective:

_whoisofentse wrote:

"Exactly my chat. We have our own celebrities who have had cases before, and yet they still sell out concerts."

leo_magnito posted:

"They even ignore their abusive family members, but they are here telling people how to spend their money."

Meanwhile, others are stunned at Kabza being named:

TMK30A asked:

"Hebun, what did Kabza do? You people have lost your minds."

LaMandamane was stunned:

"Kabza? What did he do to be on this list? Did I miss something? As far as I am aware, he just minds his business and works hard?"

