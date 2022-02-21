Amapiano DJ Busta 929 has been called out by social media users for allegedly dating a teenage girl who is said to be only 17 years old

DJ Busta 929 made headlines last year when he reportedly went partying with 14-year-olds for more than five days

He released a statement at the time claiming that he was not in any sexual relationship with the girls but he only picked them up to record music

Popular Amapiano DJ Busta 929 is trending on social media again after being allegedly spotted with another teenage girl. The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker topped Mzansi Twitter trends between Sunday and Monday following a viral image of him and the alleged teenage girl who is reportedly 17 years old.

This is not the first time that the popular DJ is being called out for the same allegations. In June last year, Busta 929 made headlines when he went on a partying spree with underage girls in Sandton for five days.

According to The Citizen, Busta 929 landed in hot water when he took underage girls home without informing their parents. The publication further states that one of the girls' sisters approached the popular Instagram blog Hot and Served to help them locate the girls after the girls were spotted on Busta 929's Instagram live.

Busta 929 refuted the allegations at the time claiming that he only picked the girls up on his way back from a gig. According to the statement released back in 2021, Busta 929 took the girls for the sole purpose of recording their music.

He said, " The team and I came across the young girls whilst driving from a night out. Whilst having a conversation with them, one of the ladies expressed interest in doing music with Busta 929. IT is for this reason that we took her and her friends home with us- to make music."

The DJ admitted to spending two days with the girls without informing their parents. He also said that the reason why one of the teenage girls was spotted wrapped in a drying towel was that she had just taken a shower.

ZAlebs reports that the DJ is currently being accused of dating a 17-year-old. The report indicates that Busta 929's current girlfriend was born in 2005 and only turns 17 in 2022. In the new pictures making rounds online, Busta 929 can be seen holding the young lady affectionately as they take a mirror selfie.

Twitter users have however called for the DJ to be cancelled and arrested in the wake of the new pictures. Many took to the micro-blogging platform to condemn the Mmapula singer.

@advovolicious wrote:

"What Busta 929 is doing with young girls is concerning. He is another R Kelly that is using young girls and promising them record deals. This will be his downfall."

@_ShaunKeyz commented:

"Sad part is, Busta 929 will drop another hit song and everyone will forget about him and the young girls."

