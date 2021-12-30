What is the cheapest private jet in the world? Top 10 list

Have you found yourself with some extra cash? Are you wondering how much does it cost to buy a private jet? The answer may surprise you, as they are not as expensive as one might think. Briefly has provided you with a list of the cheapest private jets in the world.

How much is a simple private jet? We have provided you with a selection that begins with just below $2 million and works its way up to over $25 million, so it all depends on what finances you have to work with. Cheap jets may not be as glamorous as those owned by Kim Kardashian, John Travolta and Morgan Freeman, but they will still do the job.

1. Cirrus Vision Jet – $1.96 million

What is the cheapest private jet to buy? The world's premier single-engine personal jet is on the market for less than $2 million.

The Cirrus Vision Jet is powered by a solitary Williams International FJ33-5A Turbofan engine, which can generate 1,800 pounds of thrust and travel at 345 miles per hour. Its 30.7 feet long body holds a wingspan of 38.7 feet. The cabin measures 4 feet tall by 5 feet wide and can accommodate up to 7 passengers.

2. Learjet 60 – $2 million

This aircraft can carry 8 travellers and is piloted by a two-person team. A Learjet 60 is equipped with two Pratt & Whitney Turbofan engines that provide 4,600 pounds of thrust and provide a maximum distance of 2,240 miles. The brand new models hold a hefty price tag, but the more vintage versions can go for as little as $2 million.

3. Cessna Citation X – $3 million

This $3 million-dollar private jet is the 3rd-fastest private jet in the world. It has a maximum velocity of Mach 0.92 and a capacity of 13 passengers and two staff members. It has a range of 2,890 nautical miles (5,686 km) and a maximum takeoff weight of 36,100 pounds. Due to its high manufacturing costs, it costs the same as the speedier Cessna Citation X+.

4. Stratos 716X – $3.5 million

The air-frame of the Stratos 716X is made of cutting-edge carbon fiber composites. The Stratos was created with consideration to personal piloting, with a focus on simple functionality and gentle flight characteristics. The Pratt & Whitney Canada JT15D-5 engine powers this aircraft, which also boasts an EEC (Electronic Engine Control) system with a hydromechanical backup.

5. HondaJet HA-420 – $3.7 million

The aircraft may be operated alone or with a companion, has a seating capacity of six passengers, and is powered by two GE Honda HF120 Turbofan engines that deliver 1,880 pounds of thrust each. The craft can reach a cruising speed of 483 km/h, with a capability of travelling of up to 1,180 nautical miles.

6. Embraer Phenom 100 – $4.95 million

The Phenom 100 is an entry-level personal aircraft with state-of-the-art technology that combines elegance, comfort, efficiency, and reliability. With speeds of just under 450 miles per hour and a range of 1,355 miles, Embraer's Phenom 100 is one of the fastest aircraft in its category. It can be operated by a solitary pilot.

7. Cessna Citation CJ3 – $7 million

The plane has a width of more than 16 meters and is licensed for single-pilot flight. It has 14 sizeable windows and six different design concepts. The plane also has a maximum range of 2,040 nautical miles and a 450 kg luggage capacity.

8. Embraer Legacy 600 – $10 million

This $10 million-dollar private jet is operational in over 24 countries throughout the world. The Legacy Executive and the Legacy Shuttle are the two versions currently offered. The 21.17 m wingspan is adorned with wingtips for increased aerodynamic performance. The plane has a length of 26.33 meters and a height of 6.76 meters and features additional fuel tanks.

9. Cessna Citation XLS+ – $12.8 million

The Citation XLS+ has a peak cruising speed of 507 mph. The plane includes a top-range Rockwell Collins Pro Line 21 avionics technology and can take off from short airstrips.

10. Embraer Legacy 650E – $25.9 million

The Embraer Legacy 650E boasts the most spacious cabin of its type, with three cabin sections providing exceptional comfort for up to 14 travellers. The Legacy 650E also comes with an industry-leading 10-year/10,000-hour guarantee, setting a new industry standard in consumer commitment.

The 650E is propelled by two Rolls-Royce AE 3007A2 engines positioned in the back.

What is the cheapest way to fly private?

If finding a cheap private jet for sale is still way out of your range, you may want to consider renting an aircraft. The cheapest private jet charter is usually obtained through a membership service with a monthly fee but a more affordable rental rate.

It all depends on where you are located. However, private jet prices in South Africa recently escalated when the Omnicron Covid-19 variant was announced.

Being a jet-setter might not be as out of reach as you once thought, as there are several relatively cheap private planes if you have a couple of million dollars to spare. What is the cheapest plane to buy? Arguably, the best private jet to buy would be the Cirrus Vision based on its cost, but if quality is what you are looking for, then the Embraer Legacy 650E is the one for you.

