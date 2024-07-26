South African singer Tyla recently performed her hit song Water in Paris, France

A video of the Grammy award winner performing her song trended on social media

Many of her fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section with complimentary messages

Singer Tyla performed her hit song 'Water.' Image: @tyla

The South African singer Tyla never fails to impress whenever she performs her best hits, and this time, a video of her singing trended online.

Tyla performs her hit song Water in Paris

The 22-year-old Grammy award winner Tyla always gives her best performance when she is on stage, and recently, she captured fans' attention with her latest performance in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games.

@TygersAccess posted a trending video of the Jump hitmaker performing her hit song Water in Paris, France. In the clip, the star captures her audience with her voice.

The online user captioned the video:

"Tyla’s full performance of “Water” at the “Prelude to the Olympics” event."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tyla's video

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the online reactions below:

@MarleyPurple wrote:

"Not the most cohesive performance but let me tell you she put several smiles on my face. She's such a star such a people's person. When she told the lady she's beautiful."

@SugarWalls92 said:

"She been everywhere since that fake injury."

@koko_nangamso responded:

"Yhoooo where's the next one.. She's about to do the Bacardi."

@savage_rih commented:

"It's giving Rihanna Unapologetic Tour."

@afrikasbaby complimented:

"There she is! Africa's most bright star!"

@rojpass said:

"Woke up to this. I'm so blessed."

Tyla accused of copying Ayra Starr

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to netizens claiming that Tyla's management copied Ayra Starr's look and personality.

While many agreed with the allegations, fans defended Tyla, saying the hate for her was cruel and unnecessary.

