Tyla's Jump music video is already doing massive numbers and has only been out for just over a week

The singer's visuals with Gunna and Skillibeng, shot in Mzansi, have already hit over six million views in nine days

Fans are raving over the music video, and South African Tygers showed love to Tyla for embracing Mzansi in her visuals

Tyla's music video for 'Jump' reached over six million views in just nine days. Images: tyla

Tyla's latest music video has only been out for just over a week and is already fast approaching 10 million views. The pretty girl from Joburg is making waves globally and fans are convinced she's here to stay!

Tyla's Jump music video tops trends

Mzansi's favourite niece, Tyla, is having the biggest run of her career, and things just keep flourishing for her.

Coming from a successful album release coupled with international acclaim and being a household name, the singer is dead set on representing South Africa everywhere she goes.

We saw this when she pulled out maize meal (yes, you read that right) from her handbag, because a girl can't go without some pap!

Recently, the singer brought American rapper, Gunna and Jamaican rapper and DJ, Skillibeng, to South Ah to shoot a music video for Jump.

Of course, the song became a huge hit, and the music video became an even bigger success after coming second on YouTube's trends list. Since premiering on 20 May 2024, the Jump music video has accumulated just over 6.4 million views in nine days.

Not only that, but the song also has over 77 million streams on Spotify, coming in third behind Truth or Dare (84M) and Water (645M):

Fans rave over Tyla's music video

Netizens showed love to Tyla for delivering yet another extraordinary visual:

cimmerianfable said:

"How I wish Tyla eventually becomes as famous and sensational as Beyoncé. This lady deserves the whole world; she's iconic!"

KEVINSAYIT wrote:

"Tyla really ain’t letting us forget about her. She said she’s here, and she’s here to stay."

vichysaho2135 was impressed:

"This is on a different level!"

nizamulenga4405 posted:

"The visuals, the community, the vibes from this video! I love how she always represents her home."

Mzansi fans are even more stoked because the music video was shot in Gauteng:

princesskiki1863 said:

"Tyla is serving vocals, outfits and South African vibes. Proudly SA!"

nasimaleem praised Tyla:

"I love how Tyla always finds a way to incorporate her home into her art. She will always be a pretty girl from Joburg."

sammysouw2020 showed love to Tyla:

"Tyla is THAT girl! She really did something for the culture here. Can't be claiming to be a Jozi girl and not know the rough side of town."

michellekamogelo3129 wrote:

"I’m crying because she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to South Africa!"

Tyla bags multiple BET nominations

