Tyla's new single, Truth or Dare, is making waves on Spotify with over 51 million streams

The track has become the singer's second biggest song after Water and was an instant hit among her fans

Mzansi showed love to Tyla, while few questioned the singer's apparent overnight success

Tyla’s single, ‘Truth or Dare’, is making huge numbers on streaming platforms. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla's latest single, Truth or Dare, has grown in popularity since its release and became her second hit single. It follows the singer's smash hit, Water, which took over TikTok and the global music charts and became one of the biggest songs worldwide.

Tyla's Truth or Dare becomes global hit

Since the release and ultimate success of Water, our girl Tyla has not dropped the ball and has stayed consistent with releasing fun, catchy songs to keep her fans dancing.

She then released Truth or Dare, her second single, leading to her newly-released self-titled album. The song became an instant hit and was received well by the Tygers and music lovers, proving that Tyla was not a one-hit-wonder.

The song has become her second biggest single and currently sits on over 51 million streams on Spotify, with a whopping 469 million gap from Water (520 million).

Not only that, but the music video is also doing pretty well, with over 13 million views and counting, and fans can't get enough of Tyla's irresistibly sultry songs:

Mzansi reacts to Truth or Dare success

Netizens showed love to Tyla, stunned by how much she has blown up:

Siya_Ndlumbini said:

"Tyla is the next big thing. SA is blessed once again."

The_A_Wagon was convinced:

"She's coming alright."

Hyperloll4 wrote:

"She's generational!"

Mfoka_Mlangeni was stunned:

"The girl is doing serious numbers without any features."

Sean44631279 posted:

"At first, they called her a one-hit-wonder, and now they're calling her satanic."

Meanwhile, some netizens questioned Tyla's popularity and her "suspicious" streaming numbers:

yestomilk said:

"I'm starting to get suspicious of these record labels and their streams. We barely hear this song on the radio or social media. These stream numbers are interesting."

JohannesNdlang1 wrote:

"A plant."

Tyla addresses award drama with Zizi Kodwa

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's video where she seemingly snatched her Grammy Award from Zizi Kodwa while taking a photo together.

She later addressed the controversy after being labelled rude and disrespectful to the Sports, Arts and Culture minister.

