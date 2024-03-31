Water hitmaker Tyla's touchdown in South Africa after winning a Grammy did not pass without its fair share of drama

The Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, was present to welcome Tyla, and some South Africans were not pleased

Tyla had to address a video that went viral after people assumed she had made a political statement while posing for a picture with the Minister

Tyla was welcomed back by fans at the OR International Airport. The Minister of Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, was also present and took some pictures with the star.

Tyla posed with Minister Zizi Kodwa to show off her Grammy in South Africa, and fans were not happy. Image: Wikus De Wet / Frederic J. Brown

When Tyla and Minister Zizi Kodwa posed, the two had a moment which sparked rumours about how Tyla felt about him. Fans speculated about Tyla's actions while standing with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Tyla sparks Minister Zizi Kodwa criticism

In a video of Tyla posing with Zizi Kodwa, she had turned to hold her Grammy with him but, at the last minute, turned in the opposite direction. Many people interpreted the move as her refusing to hold her Grammy with the Minister. X user @jenna_original posted a video of Tyla and Minister Zizi Koddwa.

Watch the video below:

Tyla explains the pose with Minister Zizi Kodwa

Netizens took to social media to criticise the Minister for not being there when artists struggle but are always in the spotlight when they find success. Those who assumed that Tyla had taken the Grammy away from the Minister thought she had done the right thing.

Tyla addressed the buzz and said the Minister had simply asked her to hold the Grammy higher. Check out the post:

Read people's comments below

@Mbally_Luyanda said:

"Tyla won’t get gigs anymore after this the Minister will make sure."

@MphoMoalamedi argued:

"You guys always kill me because where did you get the idea that you’ve got the power to ruin Tyla’s career when you didn’t make it? That girl is GONE! She is GLOBAL, there is nothing any of you can do."

@ingagubeka agreed:

"This is not tenders, it’s pure talent. The government can’t do anything to sabotage Tyla’s stardom."

@mpumelelopn defended Tyla:

"Tyla did nothing wrong. That’s HER Grammy, not Zizi’s and not the country’s."

@krugersville was amused:

"This video will never not be funny bro because the ANC likes taking credit for things they never contributed to, they didn’t know who Tyla was until she blew up."

Tyla's followers celebrate her birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla is celebrating another trip around the sun. The Water hitmaker's fans did not miss the opportunity to celebrate her special day with her.

Social media is awash with touching tributes for Tyla on her birthday. The internationally acclaimed South African singer turned 22.

The BRIT Award nominee has been teasing her fans and followers about her special day. Heading to her X page (formerly known as Twitter), Tyla hinted that her birthday was around the corner and could not wait to turn 22.

