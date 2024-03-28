MacG accused Tyla of joining the Illuminati, questioning her overnight success and alleging connections to the top

Social media reactions are split, with some supporting MacG's skepticism while others accuse him of jealousy and bitterness towards successful women in the industry

The controversy echoes previous criticisms by MacG towards artists like Uncle Waffles, sparking debates about industry dynamics and gender bias

Podcast & Chill host MacG is still convinced that there is a force behind Tyla's overnight success. The media personality raised his concerns again during a recent episode of his show.

MacG accuses Tyla of joining the Illuminati

Tyla's global recognition and success are not sitting well with some people. Many have questioned her success and accused her of being an industry "plant".

MacG is among the people who have been vocal about Tyla's rapid rise to success. Speaking in the latest video shared on X by @NoseTheCapital, the podcaster seemingly agreed with Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni who recently accused the SA star of being a member of the Illuminati.

The Podcast & Chill host said Tyla's success is questionable because she did not have a gradual and traceable rise to the top, unlike other celebs like Uncle Waffles. MacG seemed adamant that the Water hitmaker has connections with the people at the top.

MacG's sentiments about Tyla splits Mzansi

Social media users were divided after the video went viral. Some fans shared the same views with the controversial podcaster, others accused him of being jealous of the Grammy Award winner.

@BlvksheepA wrote:

"Mac is the realist person I know in this cold industry.. he’s no one’s puppet, yes he has his flops but still keeps it 1hunnit. Shout out to the G for keeping real."

@phoroza82 commented:

"At this point MC G sounds like one of those bitter people who screams inyoka whenever someone becomes successful "

@Amina_Mallow added:

"It's so funny that he references Uncle Waffles. Didn't he have a similar opinion about her, too? I used to defend him when they called him a hater... Now, I'm starting to see it, especially towards female artists and women in general."

Tyla chuffed with "overwhelming response” to debut album

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla's debut album was released on 22 March 2024. She also released a music video for one of her new singles and a video for the remix of Water, which has had people buzzing.

Social media has been awash with videos of Tyla at her album launch party. Many tweets were shared about the Water superstar's first album.

