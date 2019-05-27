Xhosa culture, rituals, food, traditions, clans, customs, language and attire

The Xhosa people are one of the four Nguni (nations) tribes in South Africa. The other three are the Zulu, Swazi, and Ndebele. The tribe is further divided into various Xhosa subtribes, the most popular being the Mpondomise, Mfengu, and Thembu. Like numerous other African tribes, the Xhosa culture is quite rich with various well-laid-out traditions, beliefs, rites, rituals, and ways of life.

Xhosa Village at Wild Coast, Mbotyi, Eastern Cap, South Africa Photo: Reinhard Dirscherl

Source: Getty Images

The Xhosa are the second-largest tribe in South Africa and are predominantly found in the south and eastern sides of the country. We will take a look at numerous aspects that define Xhosa culture.

What is special about Xhosa culture?

Here is a look at the various aspects that define Xhosa culture.

Where did the Xhosa come from?

The Xhosa people are a Bantu-speaking tribe whose ancestors are said to have occupied North and East Africa sometime in the 11th century. Before the arrival of the Dutch in the 1600s, the Xhosa settled in the southeastern part of South Africa.

There, they interacted with the Khoi and the San. The former lived as food gatherers, while the latter were nomadic herders.

What language do the Xhosa speak?

The tribe's language is known as isiXhosa and Xhosa in English. It is spoken by approximately 16% of the entire South African population. Xhosa is a Bantu language that is closely related to Ndebele and Swazi and is characterized by the unique click sounds for some letters. Like other Bantu languages, Xhosa is rich in expressions, idioms, and proverbs.

The numerous click consonants have been borrowed from Khoi or San words. The 'X' in Xhosa, for example, represents a type of click made by the tongue on the side of the mouth.

What do Xhosa homesteads look like?

Xhosa woman preparing corn porridge, Coffee Bay, Transkei, Eastern Cape, South Africa. Photo: DeAgostini

Source: Getty Images

Xhosa homesteads were traditionally known as Imizi and were scattered over the rural landscape and were situated on ridges to facilitate drainage and military defence. The homesteads comprised huts that were made of circular frames of poles and saplings, which were bent and bound in the shape of a beehive and thatched from top to bottom with grass.

A homestead had many houses occupied by full families. The chiefs or wealthy men with large cattle herds sometimes allowed unrelated clients and their families to reside at their homesteads as well.

What are the Xhosa family rules?

The conventional Xhosa family was primarily patriarchal. The man was considered the head of the household, and women and children were expected to submit to the man's authority and leadership. The tribe allowed polygynous marriages so long as the men involved in such had the means to pay the lobola (bride price) for each wife.

What does Xhosa culture food consist of?

The Xhosa cuisine is significantly like that of other South African tribes. The staple food includes corn-based meals, different types of meat, and milk (often drank in its fermented form). Grains formed much of the tribe's daily food, while meat was associated with rituals, rites, and celebrations.

Regarding meat, the Xhosa have defined traditions that determine how meat is shared. The liver, for example, was reserved for young men, while the Inguba (the meat between the intestines and the stomach wall) was reserved for old men. Some of the most popular Xhosa meat-based dishes include Inyama yebhokwe, Inyama yegusha, and Inyama yenkomo.

One of the tribe's most popular dishes is the umngqusho, a savoury combination of corn, beans, and spices. There are also numerous rules surrounding the consumption of food. For example, men were not to consume milk from a village where they might get a wife, women could not consume eggs, and a newly wedded wife was not allowed to eat some types of meat.

Folklore and songs

Xhosa women in traditional dresses sing and dance as they wait for the hearse carrying the coffin of South African former president Nelson Mandela on December 14, 2013. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

The Xhosa culture is full of stories and folktales, most related to the tribe's history, beliefs, and heroes. One of the most popular stories is about Xhosa, the first person on earth. The tribe's stories are passed from one generation to another when elders tell them to the young ones.

Besides the stories, the Xhosa tradition is also extremely rich in creative verbal expression. Intsomi (folktales), proverbs, and Izibongo (praise poems) are often told in a dramatic and creative fashion.

Traditional music from the Xhosa people focuses on performance. You will find many musical instruments in their compositions. Besides instruments, the people also do a lot of handclapping. There are songs for various ritual occasions. An example of these songs is Qongqothwane by Miriam Makeba, a timeless wedding song.

Did the Xhosa have any artwork?

Yes, the tribespeople would frequently make beads from nutshells, wood, glass, and metal. In the past, the Xhosa beadwork had cultural significance but is now commonly used as a fashion statement. This shift means that anyone can wear these pieces without having to belong to that cultural group.

What is Xhosa traditional wear?

Traditional Xhosa attire typically included wearing red garments. The red colour was from a dye of red ochre applied on the Xhosa dresses. Women in different age groups dressed differently, making it easy to identify them.

The tribe's clothing generally involved a lot of bead decorations, highlighting the place of art in Xhosa heritage. These traditional dresses are still worn in the modern world, though not as much as was the case decades ago.

Conventionally, the attires were made from cotton woven into unique styles and patterns. The women's dresses were designed with a black bias binding at the hem and neck. Married women typically wore long aprons over their dresses. These were known as isikhakha.

Xhosa men wore wraparound garments that ran down from their waists to their feet. These were then accompanied by a long scarf thrown over one shoulder. The scarf would also serve as a cloak when it got cold.

What are the Xhosa rituals?

Here is a look at the five habits of the Xhosa culture regarding religion, birth, circumcision, marriage, and burials.

Religion

What are Xhosa beliefs? The Supreme Being in Xhosa goes by the name uThixo or uQamata. The supreme being is rarely involved or mentioned in people's daily lives. He may be approached through ancestral intermediaries whose primary role was to approach the deity through rituals and sacrifices.

Today, Christianity is generally accepted by most Xhosa-speaking people. Still, some tribespeople have opted to belong to independent religions that combine traditional beliefs and practices with modern religions.

Birth

After giving birth, a new mother remained secluded in her house for ten days. During that time, they used to protect the baby from sorcery by burning or burying the umbilical cord. At the end of the period of seclusion, they would sacrifice a goat.

After birth, children are given unique Xhosa names. They are typically named after their father (surname) and after one of their ancestors (first name).

Marriage

The Xhosa marriage ceremony is one of the most popular traditions in Xhosa culture. The ceremony is known as umtshato and begins when a man chooses his future bride and makes his marriage intentions known through a process known as Ukuthwalwa.

The second step involves a discussion between the man and his parents or relatives. They will discuss the man's choice and learn more about his future bride's clan. This step is important to ensure that a man does not marry from the same clan.

Once the bride has been approved, dowry (lobola) is given to the bride's family as a way of thanking them for bringing up this young woman who will soon leave her home and join the groom's home. The man's family can pay the lobola either in the form of cattle or money, depending on the preference of the woman's family.

Circumcision

Boys from the Xhosa tribe who have undergone a circumcision ceremony sit near Qunu on June 30, 2013. Photo: Carl de Souza

Source: Getty Images

The isiXhosa culture also involved male and female initiation practices. The male initiates (Abakweta) lived away from the village in huts for weeks. During that seclusion period, they would shave their heads and smear white clay on their bodies from head to toe. The initiation process also involved sacrificing a goat.

The ritual of female circumcision typically took a shorter time than that of their male counterparts. The girl (Intonjane) had to stay away for a week during the initiation period. For females, there was no surgical operation on any body part.

Deaths and burials

The Xhosa people had well-defined rituals and practices for their burials. When a family member passes on, the extended family comes together to prepare for the burial of the deceased. One of the elder members of the family must stay with the body for days until the burial date. On the morning of the burial, they slaught*r an animal that the mourners will eat.

A year after the person's death, another bull is slaughter*d to bring their spirit back home to live among his family to guide and protect them. If a person's spouse passes away, they must observe a one-year mourning period. During the period, the living spouse was expected to wear black attire.

Numerous beliefs, traditions, rituals, rites, and structures define Xhosa culture. The Xhosa people are among the largest tribes in South Africa, a fact that has contributed to the incredible depth of their culture.

READ ALSO: 100+ Sotho names for boys and girls | Beautiful local names for your children

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the top Sotho names for boys and girls. Every tribe has a unique way of naming its newborn babies. The Sotho tribe in South Africa is not an exception; they give lovely names to boys and girls with deep meanings.

The Sotho language is spoken by the Buntu ethnic group, native to Botswana, Lesotho, and South Africa. It has three dialectical differences: Sepedi, also known as northern Sotho, Sesotho, and Setswana. Which are some of the best names from this language?

Source: Briefly News