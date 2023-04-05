The Masked Singer South Africa will feature Somizi, Skhumba, and JSomething as the judges, or investigators

The show will air on SABC3 and promises to be a hit with South African audiences with content creator Sithelo Shozi joining the panel as Mpho Popps hosts

The judges will try to guess the identity of each contestant based solely on their voice and performance, while the contestants try to keep their identity a secret

Somizi, Skhumba, and JSomething will be the judges on The Masked Singer SA. Images: @somizi, @jsomethingmusic, @skhumba_official

The Masked Singer has taken the world by storm, and now South Africa is joining the party with its version of the popular singing competition show.

The Masked Singer launches in South Africa

The show, which has already been a hit in countries like the United States, Australia, and South Korea, will now feature Somizi, Skhumba, and JSomething as the judges or, as they are appropriately called, the investigators.

Briefly News attended the official launch in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 where the panel, host and producers were announced.

Social commentator and entertainment blogger Phil Mphela announced the show on Twitter, saying:

"CASTING NEWS: Somizi, Skhumba and JSomething to be the “judges” … or appropriate lingo for the show … the investigators, on The Masked Singer South Africa. #TheMaskedSingerSA will air on SABC3 #KgopoloReports"

Mpho Popps to be the host and Sithelo Shozi joins the panel

Comedian Mpho Popps will host the competition which is produced in part by radio presenter Anele Mdoda's company. Socialite Sithelo Shozi also joins the panel. This is Sithelo's first TV gig. Speaking on the experience, Sithelo said:

"I'm excited for the world to see that I'm more than just pictures on Instagram. I can actually speak too and I want people to know who I am."

Somizi, who has been receiving backlash for taking on yet another gig silenced his haters by saying that he would not change who he is or what he does for anyone.

"If you are tired of me, there are many other channels, watch something else."

He continued:

"This show is for everyone. Young and old. This is the first time that I'm doing a show that caters to everyone."

The show will air on SABC3 and promises to be a hit with South African audiences.

The goal of the show is for judges to guess the singer by only their voice

For those who are unfamiliar with The Masked Singer, the premise of the show is simple. A group of celebrity contestants, dressed in elaborate costumes that hide their identity, sing their hearts out in front of a panel of judges. Each week, one contestant is eliminated, and they are unmasked, revealing their true identity.

The judges will be tasked with trying to guess the identity of each contestant, based solely on their voice and performance. As the weeks go on, the clues will become harder, and the stakes will be raised.

The contestants will be trying to keep their identity a secret, while the judges will be doing their best to uncover the truth.

If you're a fan of singing competitions, or just looking for a fun show to watch with the family, be sure to tune in to The Masked Singer South Africa on SABC3.

