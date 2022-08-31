Celebrity Game Night host Anele Mdoda took to social media to announce the production of a new show

This comes after she recently hosted the Miss SA pageant finale, for which she received a lot of praise from South Africans

Anele's fans flocked to her comments section to congratulate her on yet another major victory in her long and successful career

Anele Mdoda is overjoyed after landing yet another major show. This comes after the media personality recently hosted the Miss South Africa 2022 finale, and it appears that the entertainment industry can't get enough of her.

Anele Mdoda is working on the production of 'The Masked Singer' South African version. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, @TvblogbyMLU, an entertainment reporter, announced that the South African version of The Masked Singer is set to premiere soon. According to @TvblogbyMLU, the show is one of Anele's business ventures, as her company Rose & oak media is part of the production team.

"Rose & oak media which is owned by SA's Radio and TV darling @anele, together with her other business partners have partnered with @PrimediaGroupto to produce "The masked singer" for the local audience.#TheMaskedSinger"

@TvblogbyMLU shared the following post on Twitter:

Anele Mdoda retweeted the post and expressed her excitement, saying:

"Asambe ke!!! Thatha into zam ndi goduke!! (basically saying she can't wait to for the show to hit the small screen.)

Anele Mdoda's fans are ecstatic following the good news

@ThatoMoeng said:

"So excited I've been tweeting and begging for The Masked Singer in SA. I can't wait to tell my daughterso happy for you Anele ❤️"

@NatStan231 wrote:

"Lol. The way the industry is so small won't take us long to guess who it is."

@MamaKemelo shared:

"Absolutely fantastic Anele! Congratulations MaMfene"

@PhathekaPat posted:

"Best news ever, well done & best wishes. We’ve watched the US and UK versions, my kids will love this."

@gushgirl replied:

"This is one of the projects you spoke about on Metro FM, congratulations sisi"

@giiggie23 added:

"Congratulations sisi❤❤"

Source: Briefly News