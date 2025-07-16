Lerato Kganyago and Thami Ndlala are ready to officially open their renovated Ndlala Mall in Pretoria after months of preparation

Tank will perform live at the mall's grand opening, which will include a two-day concert at the new Ndlala Arena

Ticket packages, ranging from Bronze to Diamond, are available, with the top tier offering exclusive perks

South African radio and television presenter Lerato Kganyago and her millionaire husband, Thami Ndlala's lavish mall in Pretoria is finally ready for opening after months of renovations.

Lerato Kganyago and Thami Ndlala's mall is ready for opening. Image: @BuzzLifeNews

Source: Twitter

The power couple who shut down social media when they announced on 30 December 2024 that they had bought Sterland Mall in Pretoria and changed it to Ndlala Mall are ready to open the mall's doors. Lerato made the official announcement on Valentine's Day in 2025.

Fast forward a few months, and the Metro FM host and her husband are finally ready for the grand opening.

According to a post shared by @BuzzLifeNews on the microblogging platform X formerly Twitter, Lerato revealed that all was set for the Ndlala Mall's official opening. The launch will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Ndlala Arena, a 550-seat tiered venue located within the mall precinct on 2 August 2025.

Tank to perform at the Ndlala Mall opening

Lerato Kganyago and her husband are pulling out all the stops for the Ndlala Mall opening. The couple is bringing in the American R&B singer-songwriter for a two-day concert.

Tank announced in a video that he will be gracing the highly anticipated grand opening. He said:

"The Ndala Mall grand opening in Pretoria at the Ndala Arena. I will be performing live this August 2nd and 3rd, two awesome shows. I'm coming, and I'm excited, and I can't wait to see you."

Radio Personality Lerato Kganyago and her husband Thami Ndlala’s mall is ready for opening. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Details about Tank's show tickets

Fans have been going up and down social media looking for information about Tank's performance at the Ndlala Mall official opening.

There are five ticket package options available for the event, catering to a variety of budgets and preferences. These packages range from the modest and affordable Bronze tier to the exclusive and luxurious Diamond package.

The Bronze package, which is the most budget-friendly option, is priced at R2,500 and offers standard access to the event. Secondly, the Diamond package is designed for fans seeking a premium experience.

Priced at R15,000, this top-tier option includes several exclusive benefits, such as coveted front-row seating and an intimate meet-and-greet opportunity with the headlining artist, Tank. Each package in between offers a different level of access and perks, ensuring that there's something for every type of attendee.

Jojo Robinson gives a tour of her mansion

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Jojo Robinson's latest house tour just proved why fans say she is one of the only two rich housewives on the show. The star gave her followers a sneak peek of her stunning mansion after completing renovations.

Jojo and Boo Bear have been working hard to make their home a haven, and it's safe to say they succeeded. Mrs Robinson, who has been sharing her renovation journey, finally shared the finished product on her page.

Source: Briefly News