Generations actor Mike Mvelase recently trended on social media when he was spotted wearing the same outfit as UK actor Damson Idris

A photo of the South African was shared on social media on Tuesday, 5 May 2026

Social media users and fans of the Generations commented on the pic this week

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'Generations' actor Khapela's outfit is compared to US actor Damson Idris attire. Image: @9ice_Ent

Source: Twitter

Former Generations actor Mike Mvelase was recently compared to UK actor Damson Idris' outfit this week.

Mvelase, who starred opposite Sello Maake KaNcube, is famously known for playing the role of Khapela on the SABC1 soapie.

The popular actor also acted alongside former Generations Thami Mngqolo, who portrayed the character on Senzo Dhlomo.

Social media user Mr Diabolical shared a photo of Mvelase and Idris on his X account on 5 May 2026.

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South Africans comment on the photos

@itsMeAtBest said:

"Khaphelas is even better fitting."

@Stavo_DA wrote:

"Nah, he was the time."

@__Tsatsii responded:

"He deserves his flowers."

@Authentic_R03 reacted:

"He drew inspiration from Bab‘Khaphela."

@Letlotlomak replied:

"Where did you even get this picture."

@Myirha_Mzondi wrote:

"We know where the inspiration comes from, just can’t prove it."

@__Tsatsii responded:

"Thanks for the confirmation."

@Matema_ reacted:

"Where did you get this picture from?"

@kwazibaniKe wrote:

"The look was inspired by Khapela."

@KatlieRnk commented:

"We’re laughing, but what if this is really where he got the inspiration from."

@SaniExplore reacted:

"I knew I saw that fit somewhere."

@chillibyte515 responded:

"He actually inspired him; he told me."

@Real_Precious_M responded:

"Lol, bathong Khapela has style."

@SkulboySbu7 wrote:

"Both were inspired by Blade."

@Zintathu_L commented:

"How did you even come up with this?"

@MonrayB26225 said:

"Khapela has natural coolness and swag. Straight."

@SkulboySbu7 responded:

"Both were inspired by Blade."

@_ayanda_sengane wrote:

"Lol, we need him to say he got the inspo from Khapela."

@InnocentNkuna11 commented:

"Every masterpiece has a cheap copy."

@CoralloParis wrote:

"Someone said, 'he walked'... I don't know why, but I think I understand what she meant."

@nelz_nonie said:

"Lol, a trend setter of note."

@Tshepixo__21 responded:

"We were not familiar with his game."

@_KGO_POTSO_ wrote:

"The only man who knew how to treat Khethiwe."

@Truths0y said:

"How did you even think of this."

@realbtsjeongguk replied:

"This is frying me."

@pietmashika responded:

"Sbali sa Khethiwe knows fashion."

@TmremblTmrembl1 replied:

"Mapholoba. All the way from Scalo Court."

@TNkomo39869 wrote:

"Jinda mlala, with white shoes and a background ya leather."

@UncleCul responded:

"This is your wardrobe."

@ZikhonaTshona commented:

"Why do you have this picture, and did you remember that Khaphela wore it first?"

'Generations' Khapela's attire is compared to US star Damson Idris'. Images: @Mr_Diabolical_ and PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Actress Buntu Petse reacts to rumours she's leaving Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actress and content creator Buntu Petse opened up her latest role on Mzansi Magic's award-winning TV show Inimba.

Fans of the actress wondered if she had left Generations: The Legacy again, where she plays Nontle Majola.

Inimba viewers recently welcomed Petse to Inimba, where she made her debut as an engineer, Portia.

Source: Briefly News