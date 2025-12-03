Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube recently took a moment to reflect on his celebrated career and the iconic character that secured his legendary status

The beloved star specifically discussed his time on Generations , the show that gave birth to his most-loved role, Archie Moroka

This comes as the actor prepares to make a highly anticipated appearance at an upcoming prestigious award ceremony

Sello Maake KaNcube reflected on his character on ‘Generations’. Images: Sello Maake KaNcube

Source: Facebook

The spirit of Archie Moroka lives on, as veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube recently reflected on the iconic character on the classic Generations that continues to define his career.

Speaking to The Citizen, the veteran actor revealed that shortly after he left the soapie, he was shocked not only that people admired the character but also called him by the name.

In the soapie, Maake KaNcube was a marketing mogul, part of the Moroka family, alongside Karabo Moroka, played by veteran actress Connie Ferguson.

According to the publication, Maake KaNcube's character was based on creator Mfundi Vundla's brother, Peter Vundla, co-founder of South Africa’s first black-owned advertising agency, Herdbuoys (now HerdBuoys McCann-Erickson), in 1991.

Sello said people watching young black people in corporate settings was groundbreaking and inspired many.

"It is where people saw black people in the corporate space for the first time; it was ground-breaking. Archie became a very inspirational character in people’s lives."

Sello Maake KaNcube said people were inspired by Archie Moroka and other characters on 'Generations.' Image: sellomaakekancubefoundation

Source: Instagram

This comes ahead of the actor's appearance at the upcoming iPendoring Awards, where he is expected to briefly reprise his role.

From 2 to 4 December 2025, iPendoring will host the Indigenous Language Imbizo at the University of Johannesburg Arts Centre. This event celebrates 30 years of creative excellence and three decades of championing South Africa’s indigenous languages.

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube receives NFTA

His career has not only been celebrated by fans, but it has also been honoured at the recent National Film & Television Awards on 22 November.

Taking the stage at the State Theatre in Pretoria, Maake KaNcube received the Outstanding Achievement Award, honouring his years-long commitment to his craft.

Reflecting on the award in a Facebook post, the former Skeem Saam actor said it was an honour.

"Standing on that stage, I found myself thinking back to 1975. A young boy at Mofolo Community Hall, watching a play for the very first time. Eyethu Shopping Centre stands there now — but that memory is still alive in me. It lit a fire that has burned for fifty years.

"To be recognised for a journey that began in Soweto, carried by community halls, dusty stages and the generosity of teachers, mentors and audiences; that is a blessing beyond measure."

Tyla nominated for another Grammy Award

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's second hit single receiving a Grammy Award nomination.

Being her second nomination in her career, the singer's supporters said the song was deserving of the nomination, noting its global chart dominance and streaming success. Fans across the world are rooting for Tyla to scoop another Grammy.

Source: Briefly News