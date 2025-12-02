Football world mourn as former Premier Soccer League star Esau Kanyenda has been confirmed dead at the age of 43, on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) announced in an official statement that he sadly passed away this morning in the United Kingdom, where he had been living.

The Malawian legend made a dramatic impact during his time at Jomo Cosmos in South Africa, a spell that launched him into prominence across the African football scene and eventually secured him a big-money move to FC Rostov.

He made history as the first Malawian footballer to feature in the UEFA Champions League during his spell with Lokomotiv Moscow. He spent eight years playing in Russia before moving on to a short spell in Denmark.

The tall forward later made his way back to South Africa in 2012 to join Polokwane City, and eventually wrapped up his professional career at home with Mighty Wanderers from 2017 to 2019.

