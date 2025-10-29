Orlando Pirates have been thrown into deep mourning as the Premier Soccer League giants announced the passing of one of their young creatives, Thubelihle Hlela, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

He was a gifted member of the Soweto Giants’ media team, whose creativity and passion played a key role in elevating the Buccaneers’ digital presence and connecting fans with the club in a fresh, engaging way.

The news of Hlela's death came days after the Sea Robbers were knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Guy Bukasa's Saint Eloi Lupopo side.

Pirates announce the death of Hlela

A few hours after securing a place in the semi-final of the Carling Knockout Cup by defeating defending champions Magesi FC in the quarter-final, the club confirmed the passing of Hlela.

Hlela spent over four years with the Buccaneers as part of the club’s digital and social media team. Throughout his tenure, he played a key role in transforming the Sea Robbers’ online presence, helping to create one of the most engaging and recognisable digital brands in South African football — earning admiration well beyond the club’s supporters.

The South African creative reportedly graduated from the Durban University of Technology with a degree in Fine and Studio Arts. His creative path saw him work with Lunele, Jin Com, CA Classes, and Strika Communications before joining the Betway Premiership giants.

He earned praise beyond Pirates fans due to his standout artistic vision and vibrant energy, which brought a fresh and distinctive touch to the club’s digital content.

The Sea Robbers released an official statement on their X handle to confirm the passing of Hlela.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of our own, Thubelihle Hlela – one of our young and gifted animators in the organisation,” the club statement reads.

The club also extended its condolences to Hlela's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult period of losing a young talent.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his brother Thabani, family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Rest in Eternal Peace, ‘SomThubeThube.'”

South Africans paid tribute to Hlela on social media.

Lettuce Mathebula said:

"Sad news ......condolences to the bereaved family.....friends........Orlando Pirates football Club.....it's supporters & the football fraternity at large.....May his soul repose peacefully 💔"

Monwabisi Kete wrote:

"To the Hlela family, May the God of all comfort give you peace and guard your hearts during this difficult times. We will remember you and all who were a bigger part of Thubelihle's life in our prayers. 🕯️🙏🏾"

Gqaza Lubabalo shared:

"Condolences to the Hlela Family and the entire Bucs family, Akuhlanga lungehlanga 🕊️."

AmIDaDrama commented:

"Hawu, this is so sad. May his young soul rest in peace. Now who's gonna make the video with balls for us 😩😭."

EmmiieTLO reacted:

"May His Soul Rest In Peace 🙏 🕊 💔😭Condolences to His family and friends, not forgetting Amabhakabhaka."

Malayisha45 responded:

"Condolences to his family and all those who knew and loved him. Thank you for the amazing work you did and contributions to our wonderful institution. Umdali nabakini bakwamukele ekuthulen kwanguna-phakade."

DatDude_Gwetse added:

"Was he the head chef in that animation kitchen😭he will be missed by all of twitter footie. It's sadly true that the good die young R.I.P to the young man😢."

Source: Briefly News