South Africa’s women’s cricket team is preparing for a historic World Cup final in India, following a spectacular semi-final victory that has captured the nation’s attention

President Cyril Ramaphosa shared a personal message wishing the team success, aiming to boost morale ahead of the decisive match

While many welcomed his support, online reactions quickly focused on his outfit, sparking a mix of humour, criticism, and debate among fans

The South Africa women’s cricket team will face India on Sunday, 2 November 2025, in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final in India.

This historic match comes after their remarkable semi-final victory against England on Wednesday, 29 October, where they booked their maiden spot in the tournament’s final.

The Proteas Women delivered a breathtaking all-round performance to dismantle England by 125 runs in Guwahati, securing their place in South African cricket history. Captain Laura Wolvaardt led from the front with a stunning 169 off 147 balls, guiding her side to an imposing 319/7 after losing the toss. Her innings, a blend of timing, precision, and power, set the tone for the team’s dominant display.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp then produced one of the finest bowling spells ever seen in women’s cricket, ripping through England’s top order to claim 5-20 in seven overs. Her fiery spell was perfect redemption after South Africa’s earlier group-stage collapse against the same opposition, when they were bowled out for just 69.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, known for supporting various South African sports teams, also took to social media to express his pride in the Proteas Women after their semi-final triumph.

Ramaphosa’s message sparks mixed reactions on X

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa posted a heartfelt video message on his X (formerly Twitter) account, wishing the Proteas Women good luck ahead of their final.

While many appreciated the President’s words of encouragement, social media users couldn’t help but notice one glaring detail he was wearing the wrong sports jersey.

Instead of the Proteas cricket shirt, Ramaphosa appeared in a Bafana Bafana football kit, prompting a wave of trolling online. Some users took the light-hearted route, while others criticised him for focusing on what they described as “less pressing issues.”

@CyrilRamaphosa:

"I wish our Proteas Women the best for your ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final against India on Sunday, 2 November 2025. Both finalists delivered spectacular semi-finals. As fans we are now looking forward to an equally entertaining Final and of course the appearance of the Trophy in the arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport. Always remember that you are #unbreakable #NoDNAJustRSA ."

Here’s how South Africans reacted:

@KantInEastt:

“That's not a cricket jersey of RSA.”

@FootballStage_1:

“You are wearing the wrong T-shirt.”

@cypherpunkHRH:

“Long posts about peripheral matters, but you are silent about what really concerns the people.”

@DDT_PM:

“Mr President, please ensure they are well compensated for this win. They are our national treasure, unlike criminals who misuse our tax money.”

@lorrenzom:

“Why are you wearing the Bafana T-shirt? Could your team not organise a Proteas shirt? You are such a disgrace.”

@Berry_teey:

“Banks must fall! We expect prices of goods and services to drop! We are tired of engineered poverty!”

@mtshiyo_yamkela:

“So they sat down, thought, and decided to give you a Bafana jersey?”

@Simonsjay26:

“It’s a must go. Where are you? I want a lift.”

@Spha_Sun:

“Another holiday looming.”

@King704Mph:

“Awa ntate Ramaphosa, get a Proteas shirt and redo the video. This is unacceptable.”

@SibuuuM:

“I have a Proteas jersey for you, Sir. 👏🏏🇿🇦”

While his wardrobe choice caused a stir online, many South Africans still welcomed the President’s support for the Proteas Women as they prepare for the most important match in their cricketing history.

