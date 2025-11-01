Kurt-Lee Arendse has reacted to the Springboks’ emphatic 61-7 victory over Japan at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night as they start to their end-of-year tour on a winnng note.

The encounter in London marked the beginning of five consecutive Saturday Tests in Europe, with South Africa set to face France next in Paris, followed by clashes against Italy, Ireland, and Wales.

Arendse was named Man of the Match after a stellar performance in which he consistently broke tackles and made impressive runs throughout the full 80 minutes. The Springbok winger crossed the try line twice, with his first coming after he capitalised on a loose ball that a Japanese player failed to collect.

Arendse credited the win to a collective team effort, saying he was simply pleased with the victory despite Japan putting up a strong challenge. He acknowledged that the scoreboard didn’t fully reflect the difficulty of the match but expressed satisfaction with the result.

The winger, who has been among the Springboks’ top ten try scorers since last year, said he doesn’t focus on how many more tries he might score, as long as he can keep contributing to the team’s success.

He also noted the importance of adapting to different conditions, describing the result as a positive start to the Autumn Series. While admitting there were areas that needed improvement, he said the team would take the win and build on it moving forward.

