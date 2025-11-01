South Africa maintained their perfect form in the Autumn Series with an emphatic victory over Japan at Wembley

The Springboks showcased clinical teamwork and relentless attack, leaving Japan unable to respond

Key players like Kurt-Lee Arendse and Wilco Louw continued to impress, reinforcing South Africa’s dominance ahead of the international season

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Springboks delivered a masterclass at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, 1 November, overpowering a helpless Japanese side 61-7 in a one-sided Outgoing Autumn Series clash.

Springboks outshine Japan in thrilling London Test

Source: Getty Images

Fresh from retaining the Rugby Championship in September with a victory over Argentina at Twickenham, South Africa produced one of their finest performances yet inspired by the brilliance of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and the electric Kurt-Lee Arendse, who both delivered standout displays.

Springboks capitalise on Japanese penalties

Japan’s indiscipline in the opening 40 minutes handed South Africa the platform to dictate terms, conceding penalty after penalty while the Springboks stuck to their game plan.

Their lineout mauls proved irresistible, with Siya Kolisi powering over in the fourth minute to open the scoring, followed shortly by a penalty try after referee Eoghan Cross stepped in to penalise Japan’s repeated efforts to disrupt the drives.

In between, Feinberg-Mngomezulu produced two moments of brilliance. The first saw him slice through a gap created by precise set-piece play, while the second came after a perfectly timed chase of an up-and-under, leaving Japan’s defensive cover scrambling in disarray.

The second half saw the Springboks continue their relentless assault. Arendse claimed a brace of tries, combining pace and vision, while Wilco Louw celebrated his first Test try for South Africa, powering through the line to underline the team’s dominance.

By the final whistle, the Boks had produced a complete attacking masterclass, leaving Japan overwhelmed.

Springboks Thrash Japan 61–7 in Dominant London Performance

Source: Getty Images

Japan struggle with discipline

Japan had fleeting moments of promise, briefly troubling the Springboks with ball in hand, but a lack of composure at key stages prevented them from building any sustained pressure. Their woes deepened early in the second half when Ben Gunter was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Siya Kolisi.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu impressed with his attacking flair, scoring two brilliant tries in the first half. But he lost the man of the match award to Kurt-Lee Arendse, whose pace and vision out wide proved devastating. He also provided the final pass for Jesse Kriel’s try following another powerful run.

The moment of the match went to Wilco Louw’s for his first Test try that stood out, as it was combined with raw strength and speed to cross the line and underline South Africa’s dominance.

Siya Kolisi involved in on-field exchange

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi found himself at the centre of attention on Saturday, 25 October 2025.

Kolisi was involved in a heated on-field exchange with Taine Plumtree, the son of Sharks head coach John Plumtree, during a United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park Stadium.

Source: Briefly News