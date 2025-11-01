Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has reacted to South Africa's win over Japan at the Wembley Stadium in London, on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

With France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales lined up to face the world champions, South Africa understood the importance of beginning their European tour on a confident, winning note.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu took charge of playmaking duties with composure and precision, guiding the Springboks to a commanding display as they crossed the try line nine times in a dominant, one-sided performance.

Kolisi felt that the match against Japan was tougher than the scoreline suggested, noting that the team had to work hard for everything they achieved on the day.

He stopped short of saying that the upcoming clash against France would be a step up, despite the French being ranked fourth in the world compared to Japan’s 13th.

Kolisi emphasised that every international fixture presents its own challenges, pointing out that Japan had pushed Australia close in their previous game — a team the Springboks themselves had also lost to. He added that next week’s encounter against France would be a completely different test.

Source: Briefly News