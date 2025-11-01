Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou shared his thoughts on Lebone Seema’s missed opportunity when the defender chose to shoot instead of passing to a better-positioned teammate.

The Sea Robbers ended Sundowns' good form at home as they held them to a 1-1 draw at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium with goals for Peter Shalulile (Sundowns), and Carmen Dansin.

Ouaddou shares opinion On Seema chance

The moment came late in the game when Seema and two teammates broke through the Mamelodi Sundowns defence, with Tshepang Moremi unmarked inside the box. However, Seema went for goal himself, allowing goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to make a comfortable save and deny Pirates a potential winner.

Ouaddou admitted that Seema could have created a scoring chance for Moremi but pointed out that the defender is still developing his game.

He praised Seema’s attacking intent from the back and his willingness to take initiative in front of goal, noting that such confidence is important for a young player.

The Moroccan coach congratulated him for earning the man of the match award and said he couldn’t fault the player’s ambition, even though a pass to a teammate might have been the better option.

He added that players should value an assist as much as scoring, but overall, he was satisfied with earning a point and emphasised that the team remains focused on their targets for the season and will continue fighting.

