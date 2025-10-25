Orlando Pirates did a good job in overturning a 3-0 first-leg defeat in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League against Saint Eloi Lupopo, but they narrowly missed out on qualification in the second leg of their tie on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The Buccaneers won the second leg 3-0, but it was not enough despite the game finishing 3-3 on aggregate after the first leg ended in Lupopo's advantage. The Congolese side progressed to the group stage of the CAF Champions League after winning 5-4 on penalties.

The Premier Soccer League giants took the lead in the second leg through Masindi Nemtajela, with Mbuthuma scoring the second goal after coming on in the second half. The match was close to ending 2-0, but a late strike from Oswin Appollis moved the game to penalties.

Orlando Pirates vs Saint Eloi Lupopo

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made a bold tactical decision by starting the match without a natural striker. Instead, he deployed Oswin Appollis, Tshepeng Moremi, and Patrick Maswanganyi to lead the attack, while Evidence Makgopa was notably omitted from the matchday squad, and Tshegofatso Mabasa was placed on the bench.

The Soweto giants controlled possession from the start, spending most of the early stages camped in Lupopo’s half. The visitors, however, appeared content to sit deep and frustrate the hosts during the opening 20 minutes.

The visitors almost snatched the lead against the flow of play in the 30th minute when Baslafa Amongo fired a thunderous shot from the edge of the area, forcing goalkeeper Sipho Chaine into an impressive fingertip save to keep the scoreline goalless in the second leg.

The Buccaneers finally got the goal they needed in the first half in the 38th minute after Nemtajela capitalised on a loose pass, driving forward with intent before rifling a precise shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Tensions flared after the goal when a scuffle broke out between players, resulting in both teams being reduced to ten men. Pirates’ Moremi and Lupopo’s Chris Sumbu Maniania were each shown red cards for their involvement in the altercation, with both teams losing players due to violent conduct.

