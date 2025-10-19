Orlando Pirates are on the verge of CAF Champions League exit after suffering a heavy defeat against Saint Eloi-Lupopo in their 2nd preliminary round CAF Champions League qualifier at Stade Kibassa Maliba on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The Premier Soccer League side stumbled to a 3-0 defeat against the Democratic Republic of Congo champions, which is the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Goals from Wanet Kashala, Dramane Kambou, and Jean Benoit Tukumbane gave the home side the deserved win over the Soweto giants.

The PSL side will need to defeat Saint Eloi-Lupopo 4-0 in the second leg at the Orlando Stadium to stand a chance of qualifying for the group stage of the competition.

CAFCL: Pirates thumped by Saint Eloi-Lupopo

Several Bafana Bafana stars who recently helped secure South Africa’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Sipho Chaine, Sipho Mbule, Tshepang Moremi, and Evidence Makgopa, were all named in the starting lineup.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News