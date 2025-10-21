Orlando Pirates have shared updates on the availability of Relebohile Mofokeng and some of their other key players for their match against Polokwane City

The Bafana Bafana star got injured during the Soweto giants' crucial win over Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout Cup weeks ago

The Sea Robbers were without the South African youngster when they were thumped 3-0 by Saint-Éloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League

Orlando Pirates have provided new updates about Relebohile Mofokeng and two other key players injury ahead of their mouthwatering clash against Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership.

Abdeslam Ouaddou and his team are looking to get back to winning ways after their humiliating 3-0 defeat against Saint-Éloi Lupopo in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The Soweto giants are still on a good run in the Betway Premiership and they are looking forward to getting a win against the Rise and Shine for them to hit a six consecutive wins in the league this season.

Pirates give injury update on Mofokeng, others

Pirates released an official statement on their website providing team news ahead of Polokwane City tie, and in the statement, the injury update of Mofokeng, Tapelo Xoki and Deano van Rooyen, was addressed.

Mofokeng got injured during the Buccaneers' narrow win over Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout Cup, and missed the final two games for Bafana Bafana during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Sea Robbers claimed they could be without Mofokeng for the match against the Rise and Shine, with Xoki and van Rooyen also said to still be on the sidelines.

“They could still be without attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng, who sat out the trip to West Africa, along with the likes of Deano van Rooyen and Tapelo Xoki who have both been on the sidelines over the past few weeks,” the club statement reads.

Orlando Pirates need Mofokeng back especially against Lupopo in the second leg of the CAF Champions League tie this weekend as they need to win by a four-goal difference to qualify for the group stage of the competition.

Source: Briefly News