Yanga SC Sack Romain Folz, Replace Him With Kaizer Chiefs Legend
Tanzanian giants Yanga SC have parted ways with head coach Romain Folz, replacing him with a Kaizer Chiefs legend, just months after the Frenchman took charge of the club.
The decision follows Yanga’s 1-0 defeat to Malawian side Silver Strikers in the CAF Champions League on Saturday, their first loss of the season in Lilongwe during the second preliminary round.
In an official statement, the club confirmed the termination of Folz’s contract:
“The Management of Young Africans Sports Club would like to inform the public that it has terminated the contract of the Head Coach of the first team, Romain Folz,” the announcement read.
Folz, who took over in July 2025, had a brief yet eventful tenure. He guided Yanga to victory in the Community Shield against arch-rivals Simba SC and helped them progress to the second preliminary round of the Champions League.
However, reports from Tanzania indicate growing frustration among club officials and supporters over the team’s unconvincing style of play, concerns that intensified after a league draw with Mbeya City, leading to his abrupt dismissal.
Source: Briefly News
