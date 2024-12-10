Mamelodi Sundowns Chairman Motsepe Explains Why Manqoba Mngqithi Was Sacked
Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has explained why the Brazilians decided to part ways with Manqoba Mngqithi after a poor start to the season.
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
"The Sundowns board and management have decided to implement a restructuring and change in the coaching department," Motsepe said during a press conference on Tuesday.
"This was by no means an easy decision. Coach Manqoba Mngqithi and coach Wendell Robinson were two coaches who have been with the club for over two decades – 22 years combined.
"They have been incredible servants for the football club. Coach Romain Folz, who also joined us recently, was a very important player and part of this technical team.
"But again, I say we needed another direction. But we do that knowing that as much as we're moving forward, we as a football club have a commitment to developing African and South African coaches and players.
"Although we will do this change in leadership, we will be moving on with two coaches, namely coach Steve Komphela and coach Kennedy Mweene, to still be part of this new technical team."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.