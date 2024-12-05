Sundowns Learn Club World Cup 2025 Opponents As Rulani Mokwena Faces Guardiola

Mamelodi Sundowns have learned their group stage opponents for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States of America next year.

The Brazilians are one of the 32 teams that will participate in the expanded edition of the competition for the first time in history.

Africa had four representatives: Al Ahly, Wydad Athletic, Esperance of Tunisia, and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns learn CWC 2025 opponents as Mokwena faces Guardiola

Sundowns were placed in pot 4 ahead of the draw and handed three tricky teams as they were placed in Group F.

The Premier Soccer League giants were drawn in Group F alongside South African side Fluminense, 2024 UEFA Champions League finalist Borussia Dortmund, and Korean club Ulsan HD.

South African coach Rulani Mokwena had his team, Wydad AC, handed a tough draw as he will face his idol, Pep Guardiola.

The Moroccan side were drawn in Group G alongside Manchester City, Juventus and Asian side Al Ain FC.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw in full:

Group A: Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seatle Sounders FC

Group C: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Boca Juniors, Auckland City

Group D: Flamengo, Chelsea, Club Leon, Esperance

Group E: River Plate, Inter Milan, CF Monterrey, Urawa Red Diamonds

Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD, Mamelodi Sundowns

Group G: Manchester City, Juventus, Wydad AC, Al Ain FC

Group H: Real Madrid, RB Salzburg, Al Hilal, CF Pachuca

