Sundowns Go Top of PSL Table After Defeating Sekhukhune United

Mamelodi Sundowns are back on top of the Betway Premiership after defeating Sekhukhune United at the Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening.

The Brazilians were without a win in their last two matches. They lost to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup final before playing out a goalless draw against Congolese side Maniema Union in the CAF Champions League group stage opener.

An own goal in the first half, coupled with goals from Arthur Sales and Iqraam Rayners, gave the defending champions the deserved win over Sekhukhune United.

Sundowns beat Sekhukhune United to go top of the league

Masandawana were dominant from the opening minute of the game, but their pressure failed to yield results not until the 22nd minute.

The Brazilians scored their first goal after Aubrey Modiba's cross was turned in by Tresor Yamba into his own net. The defending champions failed to score more goals before the half-time break.

Sundowns doubled their lead four minutes after the restart as their pressure was rewarded after Badra Ali Sangare brought down Rayners.

Summer signing Sales stepped up and converted from the spot to score his first goal for the Brazilians.

Rayners got his name on the scoresheet in the match's closing stages to seal all three points with a 3-0 win.

Source: Briefly News