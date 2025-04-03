A content creator compared apartments renting for R8,300 in Johannesburg and Cape Town, showing a big difference in what you get for the same money

The Joburg flat offers 61 square meters with modern features and a full bathroom, while the Cape Town option is only 36 square meters with a half bath

South Africans were shocked by the difference, with many defending Joburg and others lamenting Cape Town's high rental prices

A woman shared a clip showing the apartment differences in Johannesburg and Cape Town that go for the same prices. Images: @nosi_mngadi

Content creator @nosi_mngadi posted a video showing the huge difference between apartments renting for the same price in Johannesburg and Cape Town. In the clip, she and her friend compared flats listed for R8,300 per month in both cities using property websites on their phones.

The comparison showed that the Johannesburg apartment offered much better value, featuring a spacious, modern kitchen with sleek countertops and plenty of storage. It measured 61 square meters and included a full bathroom.

On the other hand, the Cape Town apartment appeared less maintained and outdated. The kitchen had appliances awkwardly placed, with a washing machine sitting in the walking area and a large appliance taking up counter space. The flat measured only 36 square meters and had just a half bathroom.

The video was captioned:

"Haibo, what are we going to do guys?"

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Living costs in both cities

According to recent cost of living data from March 2025, rent prices in Johannesburg are 33.8% lower than in Cape Town. A one-bedroom apartment in Johannesburg's city centre costs about R7,536 on average, while a similar flat in Cape Town would cost around R13,517.

This price gap extends to property purchases as well. The price per square meter to buy an apartment in Johannesburg's city centre is around R18,062, less than half of Cape Town's average of R34,000.

Despite cheaper housing, Johannesburg has slightly higher costs in some areas. Restaurant meals are about 9.2% more expensive, and public transport costs more, with monthly passes costing 76.5% more than in Cape Town.

One lady took to TikTok to show the differences in apartments in Joburg and CPT that go for R8300 per month. Images: @nosi_mngadi

South Africans react to the price difference

@Brendylicious pleaded:

"Please don't expose the Joburg secrets, we might just get an influx of digital nomads... They must stay in Cape Town."

@🌸Ayanda Joyisa🌸 lamented:

"😭😭😭Cape Town is like East London😭"

@Lani_mtirara suggested:

"Please compare Durban, yho🙆🏼‍♀️"

@Sabelo_Dlamini replied:

"Durban is worse😅"

@ladyDi asked with amusement:

"What is a 0.5 bath? I've never heard of such 🤣🤣"

