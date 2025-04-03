“Price Seems Suspicious”: R470k Johannesburg 3-Bedroom Apartment Sparks Chatter

A realtor named Thania from Deluxe Home Properties gave people a look at a R470 000 apartment that was available to buy

The Roodepoort home had three bedrooms, built-in cupboards in the main bedroom, and one-and-a-half bathrooms

Some local members of the online community loved the space of the Gauteng apartment, while others felt the price didn't match the home's interior they had seen on their screens

Some people had their doubts when they saw a R470 000 apartment. Images: @deluxehomesproperties1 / TikTok, Deepak Sethi / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Looking for a place to stay that sticks within the budget can be a tiring task, as buyers may not always find what they are looking for.

A Gauteng realtor surprised locals with a R470 000 three-bedroom apartment on the market. However, some had their doubts.

Realtor shows Roodepoort property

Thania from Deluxe Home Properties took to the business's TikTok account to show the Florida, Roodepoort home that divided online users.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The local realtor gave a tour of the apartment, which had one parking bay per unit and a tenant currently paying R5 500 per month, excluding utilities. According to Deluxe Home Properties, interested parties should have a minimum gross income of R16 000.

A look at the home also saw a bathroom with a bathtub, basin and shower with a separate room for the toilet. Regarding the main bedroom, potential homeowners could look forward to a ceiling fan and built-in cupboards.

Take a look at the apartment in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi divided over Joburg apartment

After seeing the Roodepoort apartment on the market, several online community members entered the comment section with interest and hesitation. Some thought the home was worth the price, while others questioned the interior.

Internet users were conflicted after seeing the apartment. Image: Finn Hafemann

Source: Getty Images

@_ntokozohadebe told people on the app:

"I like these flats. It's very spacious."

A curious @nduu0878 shared in the comments:

"I’m interested in seeing the neighbourhood and the environment."

A surprised @jeromepeterlucks said to the online community:

"Jasis, my house in Cape Town is way smaller but costs far more than that. I'm moving to Jozi."

@user3718807380739 stated their opinion about what they had seen in the video:

"The location of the geyser is hazardous."

@mrshkhan81 had their reservations about the place and noted:

"The price seems suspicious."

@wwfresh_ also wrote about the home's cost, writing:

"This price needs to be reviewed based on what you are showing us. The kitchen is old, yoh."

A sceptical @allykat2810 added in the comment section:

"It's too good to be true. What's the catch?"

3 Other stories about Johannesburg homes

In another article, Briefly News reported about a man who shared that he built his dream home at 26. The 1930s home's value went from R2 million to R6 million.

reported about a man who shared that he built his dream home at 26. The 1930s home's value went from R2 million to R6 million. After purchasing a new home, South African media personality Thuli Phongolo listed her Bryanston home for sale. People debated whether she owned the properties.

Last year, a video showed the remarkable home renovations costing R200 000. The interior design team's transformation of the three-bedroom house amazed locals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News