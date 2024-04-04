A video showing remarkable home renovations to the value of R200,000 got Mzansi people buzzing

The clip shows how the interior design team transformed a three bedroom house in Johannesburg

Viewers were amazed by the outcome but some were shocked that it took so much money for the makeover

A house in Johannesburg got a remarkable interior makeover. Image: @dropd_designhub/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

A home renovation TikTik video is creating a buzz on the platform. An interior design company managed to honour its client's wishes with R200k budget.

House gets a makeover

The footage of the facelift was shared on the TikTok account @dropd_designhub. The empty house in Johannesburg was filled with gorgeous furniture and decor pieces that gave it an elegant homey feel.

Renovation video grabs SA's attention

Decor fans were amazed by the video that gathered thousands of views, likes and shares. Although some found it hard to believe that so much cash was needed to transform the house.

Watch the video below:

Curious viewers ask questions

Many viewers filled the comments section with question. They wanted to know where some furniture and decor pieces were sourced.

Read a few comments below:

@Mama_TMoMo said:

"I appreciate you slapping us with the budget from the get go . Beautiful work."

@funnyfanny06 mentioned:

"Daylight robbery for the lounge and kitchen only? Haike."

@lungilekhawula447 asked:

"Where is the couch and TV stand from?"

@miss.carlie posted:

"For lounge and kitchen only it’s R200k?"

@dineoneokgatla wrote:

"Design is your thing."

@JazzB stated:

"Not R200k guys let’s be honest."

@k6m2y commented:

"Is this one of the show houses at Lino Pride Estate?"

@UvenaInteriors asked:

"Oh so nice! Where do we get that black and white carpet? "

@Lerato.Malinga added:

"So lovely. ❤️❤️❤️"

Interior designer’s home renovation wows SA

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a video of an intense home renovation left many South Africans amazed. People flooded the comments to share their opinion about the amount of work done to a home.

A TikTok video detailed the work that went into remodelling the house. Social media users expressed their amazement over the huge project the man took on.

