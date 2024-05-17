Women at the University of Zululand graduation ceremony found it challenging to walk the red carpet

The struggling came as a result of them wearing high heels and walking down a steep slope

The online community laughed, congratulated and sympathised with the graduate women

Graduates needed a helping hand on the red carpet. Images: @mayenzizulu / TikTok, The Good Brigade / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A few female graduates from the University of Zululand tried to keep their balance as they made their way down a red carpet.

In a video shared by @mayenzizulu on TikTok, the ladies wear high heels at their graduation ceremony as they make their way down a steep slope. The walk proved quite a struggle as one woman wearing a stunning black dress lost her balance and tumbled at the knees of one of the university's social media team members.

Another woman, donning a cream suit, needed the assistance of a different social media team member as she walked down the slope.

Overall, the red carpet was not on these ladies' side.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the graduates' struggles

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing laughs, advice and congratulatory messages.

@thari.m_ shared with netizens:

"It's not compulsory to wear heels to your graduation ceremony, guys."

@vuyani___8 cracked a joke:

"No, guys. They are falling because they are tired from studying."

@naomimetty realised something during their laughs:

"I was laughing so hard, and then I remembered I don't have a degree."

@ladypeacent20 also poked fun in the comment section:

"Sometimes it's not a problem of heels. It's just being overwhelmed, and suddenly you feel dizzy. It's happened to my sister. She is always in heels."

Feeling sorry for the ladies and also hyping them up, @sthusithole2 wrote in the comment section:

"I can imagine the disappointment and shame, but go and enjoy your moment."

Woman falls from a table at groove

At the beginning of the month, Briefly News reported about a woman having a lovely time at a groove and had her night cut short after falling.

In the clip uploaded by @dah.the.mua, people enjoy the groove and sit in their chairs with alcohol on the table. However, one lady decided to get on the table and dance. After tumbling off the table, the lady tried to balance with another woman, presumably standing on a chair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News