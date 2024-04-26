South African graduate's celebratory day was almost ruined by excruciatingly uncomfortable shoes

In a TikTok video, she humorously documented her struggle to stand in the shoes despite looking flawless in her graduation attire

Social media users found the situation relatable and congratulated her on the achievement

A South African graduate's perfect graduation day almost turned into a disaster because of her uncomfortable high heels. Image: @sthenosyjiyane

A stunning yet terribly uncomfortable pair of high heels had one South African woman close to crawling on her knees on her graduation day.

Graduate humbled by sore shoes

Sthe Nosy Jiyane was humbled by her new pair of shows on her big day. She posted a TikTok video looking beautiful in her formal white outfit and graduation attire, with her hair and makeup done.

Her downfall? Her beautiful black high heels, which she could barely stand in as she could be seen holding on for dear life on a balcony at the graduation venue.

Thankfully, she could laugh her wardrobe mishap off. Watch the video below:

SA amused by woman's high heel fail

Many TikTok viewers were amused by the woman's reaction to the painful shoes, which were believed to be from the Steve Madden brand.

While some responded with banter, others consoled and congratulated her on earning her degree and looking beautiful while doing so.

user2950777612009 said:

"Steve Madden zibuhlungu izicathulo. (Steve Madden shoes are painful)

nthabi_sutherland replied:

"Oksalayo you slayed your big day hun. You're now part of academics, proud of you ."

Z commented:

"Iscathulo esishasha ikhinga ntombi. Kumula uhambe ngonyawo dadewethu. (New shows are a problem girl. Take them off and walk barefoot my sister)."

SnerhMkhize responded:

"I wouldn't do this to myself lapho I needed Steve Madden heels. Sorry girl."

rosette.rm3 reacted:

"Stivovo kodwa ."

M said:

"Congratulations sis and ubumuhle sis sicela ukubona ingubo yakho (Congratulations sis and you were beautiful can we please see your dress)

Kgomotso Zulu said:

"Mawusakwazi shona phansi shuthi azikho bhlungu (If you can still go down like that then they're not that painful)."

