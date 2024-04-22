Car Salesman’s Payslip Shown in Video Leaves South Africans on TikTok Scratching Their Heads
- A TikTok content creator shared a payslip of car salesman that sparked discussions on the platform
- She displayed the document in a TikTok video revealing the basic salary of R20,000 and total earnings of R128,000
- Viewers were astonished and shared their insights on the real income of car salesmen in South Africa
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now
A TikTok video is making waves as it unveils the payslip of a car salesman. It sheds light on the financial side of the industry.
Woman breaks down salesman's earnings
The video, posted by content creator @lifereset_za, reveals startling figures that have left South Africans reeling.
It disclosed that the car salesman with a matric qualification and five years of experience boasts a basic salary of R20,000. However, what truly shocked viewers was his total monthly earnings, clocking in at a hefty R128,000. Yet, after deductions, his net salary dwindled to just over R81,000.
Video creates a TikTok buzz
In four days, the video amassed 280,000 views and hundreds of comments and shares.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users share insight
Those in the know argue that the payslip was not a true reflection of how much car salespeople earn.
See some comments below:
@Mcgates stated:
"Awu goli sharp mfanaka."
@elpablo777 shared:
"Sold cars for over 5 years. People, don’t be fooled, the guy just had a good month, it’s not even his average per month."
@di_noko mentioned:
"Paying 40k in one month to SARS tells you how volatile the state of this country is. "
@Bux wrote:
"That was really a good month. Most earn between R6-8k. "
@Nomamplayi said:
"The UIF is not make sure."
@MrFord82 posted:
"I make the same money and I work in furniture sales."
@Kevin_Wa_Dikoloi shared:
"According to the Bargaining Council, the basic is supposed to be R10,500."
@melvdmerwe1655 added:
"I got a degree. I'll never see this kind of money."
Woman reveals social media manager's salary
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman in Mzansi shared a social media manager's payslip and the video caused a huge stir online.
The footage shared on the video platform impressed many people. The woman said the payslip of the social media manager belonged to a student who asked to be anonymous.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News