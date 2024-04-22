A TikTok content creator shared a payslip of car salesman that sparked discussions on the platform

She displayed the document in a TikTok video revealing the basic salary of R20,000 and total earnings of R128,000

Viewers were astonished and shared their insights on the real income of car salesmen in South Africa

A car salesman's salary was revealed in a TikTok video. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video is making waves as it unveils the payslip of a car salesman. It sheds light on the financial side of the industry.

Woman breaks down salesman's earnings

The video, posted by content creator @lifereset_za, reveals startling figures that have left South Africans reeling.

It disclosed that the car salesman with a matric qualification and five years of experience boasts a basic salary of R20,000. However, what truly shocked viewers was his total monthly earnings, clocking in at a hefty R128,000. Yet, after deductions, his net salary dwindled to just over R81,000.

Video creates a TikTok buzz

In four days, the video amassed 280,000 views and hundreds of comments and shares.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users share insight

Those in the know argue that the payslip was not a true reflection of how much car salespeople earn.

See some comments below:

@Mcgates stated:

"Awu goli sharp mfanaka."

@elpablo777 shared:

"Sold cars for over 5 years. People, don’t be fooled, the guy just had a good month, it’s not even his average per month."

@di_noko mentioned:

"Paying 40k in one month to SARS tells you how volatile the state of this country is. "

@Bux wrote:

"That was really a good month. Most earn between R6-8k. "

@Nomamplayi said:

"The UIF is not make sure."

@MrFord82 posted:

"I make the same money and I work in furniture sales."

@Kevin_Wa_Dikoloi shared:

"According to the Bargaining Council, the basic is supposed to be R10,500."

@melvdmerwe1655 added:

"I got a degree. I'll never see this kind of money."

Source: Briefly News