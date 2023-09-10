The Springboks are set to face off against Scotland in their first Rugby World Cup 2023 match on Sunday, 10 September

Handre Pollard, who is the highest-paid rugby player in the world, has been left out of the RWC 2023 Bok squad following an injury

Briefly News takes a look at what Rugby World Cup players Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Eben Etzebeth and Faf de Klerk earn a year

It's that time again - South Africans are sporting their green and gold supporter jerseys, singing "Hier kom die Bokke" in unison. Our spirits are high and fierce like the braai fires ignited in every rugby lover's home on Sunday, 10 September.

Cheslin Kolbe, Siya Kolisi and Faf de Klerk are set to face off against Scotland in the first RWC 2023 match. Photo credit: @bokrugby.

It is the highly anticipated first Rugby World Cup match of the Springboks. Our boys are kicking off the RWC 2023 tournament against Scotland, and Mzansi has rallied behind our defending champs.

In honour of our boys, Briefly News looks at the four highest-paid Bok players in the RWC 2023 Springbok squad.

1. Siya Kolisi is reportedly worth R35 million

Siya Kolisi became a symbol of hope when he led the Springboks to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup as the first black Bok captain. His success landed Kolisi opportunities that many aspiring young rugby players can put on their dream boards.

Following his RWC 2019 success, Kolisi signed a deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports International. The skipper has made major career moves ever since, most recently moving to France to join Racing 92.

Kolisi amassed an impressive net worth with his success as an international rugby player. According to The South African, the 31-year-old Bok captain is worth a staggering R35 million.

Kolisi's annual income reached R15 million through endorsement deals and his role as the Springboks' captain. He led the Sharks in the Currie Cup and had partnerships with global giants like Jay-Z's Rock Nation Sports, MTN, Adidas, Land Rover, and local brands. As a board member of MyPlayers Rugby, overseeing pro players, he accumulated a net worth of R35 million by 2022.

Faf de Klerk earns more than R21 million annually

Mywage.co.za reported scrumhalf Faf de Klerk boasts an annual salary of R21 454 712,00. When he is not sporting the green and gold jersey, de Klerk plays for Yokohama Canon Eagles.

De Klerk left the Sale Sharks due to the Premiership's salary cap constraints, alongside Lood de Jager. Initially bound for NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes, he ended up joining the Canon Eagles.

RugbyPass reported the scrumhalf's estimated salary of over £900,000 at the Japanese club makes him one of the world's highest-paid players.

Eben Etzebeth earns R18.34 million at Toulon annually

According to RugbyPass, Eben Etzebeth laughed all the way to the bank with an annual paycheck of R18.34 million during his stint at Toulon.

The giant lock moved back to SA after signing a five-year deal with the Sharks.

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee shared how the Durban-based rugby club managed to secure Etzebeth, particularly considering that SA franchises had a R65.5m player salary cap that year.

Coetzee said:

“For one, Eben wanted to come back to South Africa, and we presented a plan that incorporated what he can hope to achieve both on and off the field at the Sharks. It was a holistic plan that I think counted in our favour. And of course there are a few of his national teammates at the Sharks, and I’m sure that helped as well.”

Cheslin Kolbe earns R19 million a year

In 2023, Cheslin Kolbe joined Suntory Sungoliath in the Japan Rugby League One. The move reportedly secured him a R22 million annual salary, according to Ruck.co.uk. Before leaving Toulon to play for the Japanese team, Kolbe was said to have turned down a whopping R55 million deal from the Stormers in 2022.

According to reports, the Cape Town-based team offered Kolbe a five-year contract and employment for his wife. Kolbe, like Siya Kolisi, also joined Jay ZZ'sRoc Nation following the 2019 World Cup - a tournament for which the 229-year-old'sperformance received a lot of praise.

Handre Pollard is the highest-paid South African rugby player

Handre Pollard is the richest SA rugby player with an annual salary of R23 million. However, just like with the RWC squad, he ddidn'tmake the cut on our list. The Leicester Tigers star was left out of the squad for the RWC 2023 tournament after sustaining an injury several months ago.

According to Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber, Pollard is over his injury but is not match-fit yet.

The South African reported Nienaber said:

"Handre is over his injury but has only had two training sessions and is still on his way back after not playing for 16 weeks.

“He is probably at 20-25% readiness, and if we had to push him to 80% now, there would be a 90% risk of losing him in a couple of weeks.

“For him to play right now would be like asking him to run a 90-kilometre ultra-marathon in three weeks' time, but with only 10 km a week of training"

How much does a Springbok rugby player earn per game?

There are established standard fees for international athletes, but the precise compensation allocated to Springbok players is undisclosed.

In the 2019 World Cup, the South African Rugby Union (SARU) granted bonuses to players who advanced to the quarter-final, semi-final, and final rounds. Briefly News previously reported that each player who participated in these three matches received an approximate payout of R1.3 million.

South Africa Rugby World Cup squad 2023 – Team to face Scotland

FORWARDS

Props

Vincent Koch

Ox Nché

Frans Malherbe

Trevor Nyakane

Steven Kitshoff

Hookers

Bongi Mbonambi

Malcolm Marx

Locks

Jean Kleyn

Eben Etzebeth

Marvin Orie

RG Snyman

Back-rows

Pieter-Steph du Toit

Duane Vermeulen

Siya Kolisi (captain)

Marco van Staden

Jasper Wiese

Kwagga Smith

Utility forwards

Franco Mostert

Deon Fourie

BACKS

Scrum-halves

Faf de Klerk

Jaden Hendrikse

Grant Williams

Cobus Reinach

Fly-halves

Manie Libbok

Damian Willemse

Centres

Andre Esterhuizen

Jesse Kriel

Damian de Allende

Back-three

Canan Moodie

Cheslin Kolbe

Makazole Mapimpi

Kurt-Lee Arendse

Willie le Roux

South Africans rally behind Springboks as they head to Rugby World Cup 2023

Briefly News previously reported South Africans showed the Springboks love ahead of their journey to France for the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Siya Kolisi shared a post encouraging Mzansi to rally behind the Bokke and South Africans ddidn'tdisappoint. The Springboks skipper almost missed the World Cup after he got a knee injury in April.

