A snake owner let their pet bite into his hand while he was recording a TikTok video

TikTok user @jordysreptiles acted really chilled while his pet snake was lying in his hand

Most people made it clear that they would never let a snake get close enough to do this

Snake people are a special kind! One man shared a clip of his pet snake biting down on his hand, and he was chilled about it.

TikTok user @jordysreptiles had people gasping, watching him let his pet snake bite him. Image: TikTok / @jordysreptiles

It is no secret that snakes are not everyone’s first choice in pets like goldfish or puppies. When you become a snake parent, it is a special bond that not many understand.

TikTok video showing snake biting man

TikTok user @jordysreptiles was filming a video to show off two of his slithering babies when one decided to lay into his hand. Keeping calm, cool and collected, our guy kept filming to show people that snakes are not that bad.

“I just wanted to take some pictures #fyp #reptile #reptilesoftiktok #snake #snakesoftiktok #snakebite #hognose #hognosesnake”

Take a look:

TikTok users are not about to let any snake bite them

This is a massive no for many people, even though the man was totally fine. Some do not understand how snake owners choose to have these slithering reptiles as pets.

See some of the funny comments:

@laurie:) said:

“I swear to God, snake people are the most chill people. I could never.”

@. Said:

“Why did you just let it keep biting you.”

@Fiore✨ said:

“Man really said: Imma keep biting this, tastes good.”

@Lyssniamh10 said:

“His hand is swollen I would never do that.”

@Stephy said:

“Can never be me, I’d legit panic and pass out.”

Snake in water goes TikTok viral with 4.9m views, video of anaconda has peeps vowing never to swim again

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video went viral, showing just how big snakes can get. The TikTok clip left many online users terrified to ever be near water again.

Online users commented on the TikTok video to express their disbelief. The video got over 6 000 comments as people discussed what they saw in the video.

A video shared on TikTok of a snake swimming in the water got over 500 000 likes after many were amazed by its size. Some online users speculated the reptile could be a Titanoboa, an extinct species, as reported by the Florida Museum.

