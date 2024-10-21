A TikTok content creator stopped Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in his car and asked what he does for a living

The question startled Siya, who quickly answered, cutting the interview short and driving away

Some members of the online community thought Siya looked annoyed, while others understood his reaction

Siya Kolisi was asked what he does for a living. Images: @siyakolisi

A local content creator approached Rugby World Cup champion Siya Kolisi and, rather amusingly, asked what he does for a living. The post sparked a wide range of opinions about how Siya responded.

Siya Kolisi asked what he does for a living

TikTok user Li Zuma, who uses the handle @lwandizuma and posts content asking people what they do for work, struck gold when he spotted Siya driving down the road in his luxury whip, a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4Matic, which costs roughly R2 million.

Stopping Siya in the middle of the street, Li boldly addressed Siya and asked what he does for a living. After hearing the question, the Sharks player asked, "What?" which prompted Li to repeat the question.

Siya responded to the question, saying:

"I'm a rugby player."

Unfortunately for Li, the interview was cut short as Siya noted there were motorists behind him, and he drove away.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to guy asking Siya Kolisi what he does for work

Social media users in the post's comment section noted how startled Siya was when the content creator asked him the question but also said they saw the rugby star keep his composure and remain respectful.

@tasthibane said to app users:

"It's the first time I see Siya a bit annoyed, but he held himself together. Unless you guys are acting, but the irritation was evident."

@nokwandzile shared their thoughts about Siya's reaction:

"I don't think he was annoyed by the question, rather that he's on the road and doesn't want to cause traffic because he is famous. I respect that."

@veevee_happy had a different opinion and wrote:

"Siya is so chilled, and I love that you asked him stupid questions, and he is unbothered."

@ut7f7fuf7f7f noted in the comment section:

"Wow, Siya is so humble. Even though you startled him, he was so kind."

@nandiimhlongo said to the content creator:

"He was genuinely shocked that you asked what he does for a living."

@mphencwane1 wrote to the guy:

"You asked the wrong question, bro."

@prosper.mthembu also felt the interaction should have gone differently:

"You had an opportunity to ask a question or say something meaningful, but you decided to be a content creator."

A look at the Kolisis' KZN home

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Kolisi family returned to their home in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, after Siya's contract with the French rugby team Racing 92 shortly ended.

A series of Instagram posts showed the family of six's double-storey, open-planned living space. While pictures didn't show the couple and each of their family members' bedrooms, social media users saw the balcony that overlooked a nature reserve.

