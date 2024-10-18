A guy in Mzansi shared his journey of moving overseas after landing a job in Europe

One young gent in Mzansi shared his heartwarming journey to moving overseas after landing a job in Europe.

South African man bags job in Europe

TikTok user @athi_andy expressed to his viewers that his family did not believe him when he told them he had gotten a job in Europe and had to resign from his workplace of two years. When he arrived at the airport, he revealed that he could not "believe" that he was indeed leaving the country.

It was not easy for @athi_andy, although it was an exciting chapter, and when the plane was about to depart, he felt emotional, saying:

"No one told me it's hurtful to leave the country."

As the clip continued, @athi_andy showed off his meal, which he had on the plane. Once he landed in Amsterdam, he expressed his confusion with the language. @athi_andy also flexed his apartment and thanked a woman he met who gave him her old iPhone 13.

Take a look at the man's journey.

SA wish the young man well on his journey

Mzansi netizens loved the gent's story, and many flooded the comments section, showering him with heartwarming messages while others shared their opinions.

Mrs K said:

"God will bless you with what you desire. Dreams they do come to reality."

Tjoepii_04 expressed:

"Yoh guys, this Country, we're never serious. It's not for the weak."

kaylin Meyer wrote:

"Go well and travel safely, brother."

Phindile Dube added:

"Lapho sengivive ngo congratulations."

Axiom Ethan wished him well, saying:

"Good luck, my friend. You can do this."

Intrusive Thoughts commented:

"God bless you, Mfana make mama proud."

