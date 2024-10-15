One gent gave Mzansi chest pains after he shared how much he had been making as a digital marketer ever since he ditched civil engineering

The man shared his journey, which went viral online, gaining massive traction on TikTok

South Africans were ready to switch career paths as they flocked to the comments section with inquiries

A man revealed how he quit civil engineering to pursue digital marketing. Image: @lifereset_za

A man in South Africa gave Mzansi netizens instant migraines as he shared his journey of ditching civil engineering for digital marketing. The young gent revealed his payment range and boy, people were amazed.

Man ditches career as a civil engineer for digital marketing and earns R36k from one website

The young gent sat in an interview with the famous Boni, who also goes by the TikTok handle @lifereset_za. Boni is known for sharing people's payslips in different career fields.

The man expressed that the website goes up and down, but his highest amount was $60000 (R 1056297.00), which he explained is from multiple sites but in the same niche. He also stated that he created a website in July 2023 where he had been making R36 000 from one website, which kept growing each month from R880 to R1760.

The clip was well received, and it wowed many people on the internet, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Mzansi is ready to switch careers

The online community was impressed by the gent's earnings, and many headed to the comments section to inquire about more information.

Art Mute expressed:

"l would like to learn digital marketing. how do I start."

The Madness shared:

"Yeah, these things make money ain't go lie."

Annie Sikhupelo was keen to begin as a digital marketer:

"I'm very interested; how do I start?"

Katlegopampiricha simply said:

"This is real money."

Juice_Connoiseur commented:

"Interesting."

SA hun amazes mzansi with first paycheck at 18, without formal qualifications

Briefly News previously reported that one young woman in Mzansi flexed her first paycheck, which shocked many people in South Africa.

A stunner raved about her first salary in a TikTok video. The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @beccamailulaonline said the following:

"When people say short courses don't have any value, but this was my salary at my first job at 18 without any formal qualifications."

