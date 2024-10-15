Man Earns R36k From One Website After Quitting Civil Engineering for Digital Marketing, SA Intrigued
- One gent gave Mzansi chest pains after he shared how much he had been making as a digital marketer ever since he ditched civil engineering
- The man shared his journey, which went viral online, gaining massive traction on TikTok
- South Africans were ready to switch career paths as they flocked to the comments section with inquiries
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A man in South Africa gave Mzansi netizens instant migraines as he shared his journey of ditching civil engineering for digital marketing. The young gent revealed his payment range and boy, people were amazed.
Man ditches career as a civil engineer for digital marketing and earns R36k from one website
The young gent sat in an interview with the famous Boni, who also goes by the TikTok handle @lifereset_za. Boni is known for sharing people's payslips in different career fields.
The man expressed that the website goes up and down, but his highest amount was $60000 (R 1056297.00), which he explained is from multiple sites but in the same niche. He also stated that he created a website in July 2023 where he had been making R36 000 from one website, which kept growing each month from R880 to R1760.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The clip was well received, and it wowed many people on the internet, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi is ready to switch careers
The online community was impressed by the gent's earnings, and many headed to the comments section to inquire about more information.
Art Mute expressed:
"l would like to learn digital marketing. how do I start."
The Madness shared:
"Yeah, these things make money ain't go lie."
Annie Sikhupelo was keen to begin as a digital marketer:
"I'm very interested; how do I start?"
Katlegopampiricha simply said:
"This is real money."
Juice_Connoiseur commented:
"Interesting."
SA hun amazes mzansi with first paycheck at 18, without formal qualifications
Briefly News previously reported that one young woman in Mzansi flexed her first paycheck, which shocked many people in South Africa.
A stunner raved about her first salary in a TikTok video. The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @beccamailulaonline said the following:
"When people say short courses don't have any value, but this was my salary at my first job at 18 without any formal qualifications."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za