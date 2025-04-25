A lady was not thrilled with her latest purchase, so she took to social media to call out the retail store

In the TikTok video, she showed off how the items looked uneatable, and it gained massive traction online

South Africans chimed in as they flocked to the comments section to share their opinions

A South African woman took to social media to call out a popular retail store after purchasing a cupcake which was not quite to standard.

Woman calls out retail store over their hard cupcake

The woman, clearly unimpressed with her sweet treat, shared a TikTok video under the handle @no.clue860 where she expressed her disappointment and it quickly gained traction online.

In the viral clip, the lady shows the cupcake as she attempts to knock it, but it is too hard. She dramatically taps it on a surface to demonstrate just how solid the baked good has become. While taking to her caption, @no.clue860 simply said the following:

"@Checkers_Sixty60 @Checkers South Africa MY LOVE??"

The post prompted a wave of reactions from netizens who shared similar experiences with baked goods from retail chains. Some sympathised with the lady’s frustration, while others questioned the store's quality control.

Despite the humorous tone, the incident opened a wider conversation about customer service and food quality in retail settings.

The retail store in question has yet to respond to the video or the online feedback, but many believe the post may prompt them to review their bakery section’s quality standards.

Watch the video below of the woman's cake:

SA weighs in on lady's cupcake

People in Mzansi took to the comments to express their thoughts on the woman's disappointing cake, with many who dragged the store while some sympathised with her situation.

Nothando13 simply said:

"Rock of Ages."

Nomiethwala shared:

"I can buy anything at Checkers, but I will never make the mistake of looking at their bakery. They’ve disappointed me far too many times."

Amber Sineh Luthuli expressed:

"Did you lodge a complaint? They should refund you."

Noma stated:

"Mine are like that all the time, and I still eat them. I thought it's supposed to be like that."

Lihle commented:

"That’s what I don’t like about Checkers, their quality varies and changes all the time. That’s why I always ask “is this fresh” if I buy from the bakery. Honestly, why I just prefer Woolies."

Michelle Mabote replied:

"That’s what happened the last time I ordered cross buns from Checkers online."

Naku590 cracked a joke, saying:

"They took Shorprite stock to Checkers."

Mzansi calls out retail stores over cake quality

