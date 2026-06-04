• A young motorist faced a harrowing encounter on the road, and his mother took to social media to get justice

• The allegedly unprovoked incident sparked a debate on whether the conduct of the driver accused of rage was justified

•Viewers pointed out inconsistencies with the mother's description of an incident involving her teen son and the video

A teen's mother accused a man of road rage against her son. Image: Thabile Tee Leeuw

Source: Facebook

On June 3, 2026, a routine drive became a traumatic ordeal for a 19-year-old motorist. His mom claimed he was the target of a random man's road rage. An older male driver of a Toyota Hilux was accused of orchestrating a collision by driving from behind to strike the front left bumper of the young man’s vehicle.

Following the impact, the bakkie exited his car to seemingly verbally assault and intimidate the teenager. The mother said the incident has left the young driver deeply traumatised. According to her statement released confrontation was entirely one-sided. She later admitted that her son ran a stop sign, but " doesn’t give him the right to bump the car." The mom explained;

"Yes, my son was wrong, and I’m not condemning what he did. The old man came speeding from where he was coming since he saw my son didn’t stop, so he could just bump him intentionally. My son kept the lane because he was going to turn on the robots."

Watch the video below:

South Africa divided over road rage

The comment section was full of split opinions over the rage incident. Viewers felt the Toyota Hilux driver was malicious, while others felt the son was wrong for missing a stop sign. The teen's mom later revealed that SAPS would not open a case when she approached them. She said:

"It pains me that even our South African police can’t help me, they don’t see anything wrong about this. They refused to open a case."

Read the comments:

Other online users argued the teen broke road rules first. Image: Ron Lach

Source: UGC

WesLey Kay Hyman commented:

"Thabile Tee Leeuw the boy did nothing wrong, that guy is wrong, how can you even overtake on a close proximity like that?"

Phumi Zulu said:

"There was nothing wrong with your son’s driving, honestly. People that think he was in the wrong need to seriously go back to driving school. That white man was supposed to brake on his lane case closed!:

Zaid Jala disagreed:

"Hmmm, do you know road rage? The old man was teaching him a very valuable lesson. Learn to stop at stop signs, one day your son will see real road rage if he carries on driving this way."

Other Briefly News stories about road rage

A Mahindra driver refused to back down when he got involved in a stand-off against a taxi driver in a viral video.

Another taxi driver was involved in a road rage brawl that ended with a gun being pulled out by one of the attackers.

A motorist's car window was smashed in by an angry taxi driver who blew a gasket in a show of road rage.

Source: Briefly News