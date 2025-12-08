A road rage attack in Cape Town escalated after a minor collision, leading to a taxi driver smashing the family’s car window in front of their 6-month-old baby

The frightening account of the violent assault and subsequent escape was shared in a viral video on TikTok, sparking major concern

Social media users expressed massive sympathy for the traumatised family and called for the aggressive driver to face the full force of the law

A husband detailed a physical assault by a taxi driver, which happened infront of his family. Image: THEGIFT777

Source: Getty Images

A harrowing account of road rage by a taxi driver went viral, highlighting the severe safety risks faced by motorists when a father was assaulted and his family threatened.

The terrifying incident, captured in a video shared on TikTok by user @sedickadams83, garnered massive views and widespread sympathy reactions and comments from social media users.

The confrontation began on Hindle Road, Cape Town, after a minor collision involving a taxi that disregarded the right of way and forced its way, ignoring the rules of the road. The victim explained that after his car bumper was hooked by the taxi's tow bar, he got out to check the damage. The taxi driver emerged aggressively and punched him in the face. As the man defended himself, he was quickly surrounded by more taxi drivers. Attempting to retreat to his vehicle to shield his wife and 6-month-old daughter, the driver blocked his path, jamming between the door. The aggression escalated when the driver spotted the victim’s wife recording the scene from inside the car.

The road rage threatens the whole family

The taxi driver lost control, moving with unrestrained fury to the woman's side of the car and trying to open her locked door, all while she held their infant. Failing to gain access to the wife's side, the taxi driver then turned his rage back toward the husband's side of the vehicle, violently smashing the side mirror and shattering the driver’s window. The family only managed to escape after a woman nearby intervened and pulled the driver away. TikTok user @sedickadams83 confirmed that the car damage is over R20,000, but stressed that this is nothing compared to the emotional trauma his wife endured. The man noted that the driver is due to appear in court today, Monday, December 8, adding that the family is resolved to seek justice.

Briefly News reached out to Sedick Adams for comment. At the time of publication, he had not responded.

The road rage post shocked and angered many social media users who sympathised with the family. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

SA shows the family compassion

The video garnered many views, likes, and comments from social media users who shared an outpouring of sympathy and love for the family. Many viewers expressed heartbreak for the traumatised family and deep concern for the safety of the young child. Some users agreed that certain taxi drivers behave as if they own the road and called for the driver to receive a harsh sentence to serve as a strong warning against such volatile behaviour.

User @Daz commented:

"I am deeply sorry for what you and your family went through. This is the most terrifying experience ever. Hope he faces the full might of law, and justice is served."

User @Mamxesiibe❤️asked:

"Did he fix your car?"

User @Iam KoketsoM added:

"I really hope you get justice. These people think they own the road."

User @Dzii shared:

"People are sick out there 😭thank goodness you guys are okay❤️."

User @Nikki commented:

"What the hell is wrong with these drivers? Coming straight for a helpless woman with an infant? Stupid cowards. I genuinely hope you get justice. I can imagine the trauma you guys are going through 🥺🤍."

User @Ntombi 963 said:

"Sorry, my brother. People are crazy 🥺."

