Emtee Seemingly Blacks Out and Falls Asleep Mid-Performance in Disturbing Video
- Concertgoers were left in a state of utter disbelief when Emtee unexpectedly fell asleep in the middle of his performance
- The rapper appeared to black out while performing his hit songs, raising serious red flags among his supporters regarding his current physical and mental state
- As footage of the bizarre incident flooded social media, the digital community erupted into a heated debate, with fans desperately seeking answers and speculating on the underlying cause of the blackout
What was meant to be a high-energy performance turned into a moment of pure shock as South African rapper Emtee appeared to lose consciousness and fall asleep mid-set, leaving fans and the online community deeply concerned.
On 16 December 2025, the Roll Up hitmaker was booked to perform at the fourth annual Abidoza One Man Show at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.
Footage from his performance was shared by a concertgoer on TikTok with the handle kanyowkanyowii, showing clips of Emtee's set of some of his hit songs.
Seen on stage was the rapper, his hype woman, as well as two security guards meant to protect the rapper from fans possibly jumping on stage during his performance.
His set was scheduled for midnight, and it was clear from the video compilation that the rapper was disoriented, mumbling through his songs and continuously blacking out on stage.
Emtee can be seen standing with his eyes closed as he struggles to keep his balance. He periodically rubbed his eyes and seemed to fall asleep while holding up the microphone.
Despite constant efforts from his hype woman to keep Emtee's energies up and help snap him out of what was distracting him, the rapper could barely keep up with his performance, which even the guards appeared to get second-hand embarrassment from the ordeal.
Reactions to the bizarre incident were of concern and suspicion, as the unsettling footage forced fans to confront uncomfortable questions regarding the rapper's lifestyle and long-term health.
Watch Emtee's performance video below.
Social media shocked by Emtee's performance
The comment section became a mirror of the public's divided emotions, ranging from genuine heartbreak to sharp criticism of the rapper's lifestyle.
Others in the comment section alluded to the possible use of drugs, though the rapper previously denied the allegations, claiming to be sober from all substances. Here is how the online community reacted to the viral clip.
K said:
"He’s the reason behind his downfall, unfortunately."
arnoldmatjea wrote:
"People love this guy’s music, but at some point, we might have to give up on him."
mazwimaxwells_ criticised Emtee:
"Huge fan, but he needs to grow up."
TheMelanatedGod wrote:
"I don't understand why we have given this guy so much grace. He doesn’t respect us, and he doesn’t respect himself."
fefekayy was shocked:
"Aowa guys, is this real? Does he have a team?"
NeleIsMyName added:
"Thought he said he's off the shandis mos? But big up to the hun, she really tried her best."
Emtee hints at dropping final album
In more Emtee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper alluding to releasing new music.
According to the rapper, he has more important things to focus on and is ready to hang up the microphone for good.
