South African rapper and record label owner Emtee has hinted at dropping an album, but it will be his last

According to his recent social media post, Emtee is planning to hang up his gloves after the upcoming album

The star's fans were highly disappointed at his latest announcement, with many trying to change the rapper's mind

Emtee will allegedly be dropping his final album. Image: Oupa Bopape

If rapper Emtee's last social media post is anything to go by, fans might be seeing the last bit of the rapper.

The man who gave fans timeless hits such as Manando, Pearl Thusi and Roll Up is considering hanging up his gloves.

Is Emtee really retiring?

Taking to X (Twitter), Emtee mentioned that he will be dropping his final album solely to run his label, Emtee Records.

“I’m dropping my last album soon. I’m gonna focus on running my label. It was nice while it lasted,” he wrote.

The post, which came as a surprise to legions of his fans, has garnered 13K views and reactions from 66 concerned fans.

Below are some of the responses:

@NseleSweli70017 said:

"It's gonna be tough to see Emtee's journey come to an end. I'm very disappointed. His music has been a huge part of my life, and it's gonna be weird not hearing new stuff from him."

@itsurboieazyy

"Still shocked by Emtee announcing his last album, I'm really not ready for that. We still need his hooks and verses. Artists always say they’re quitting, but end up missing the summers. It’s giving J. Cole’s Fall Off vibes. I don't want him to stop; he can take a break and return stronger."

@Pelumi52543221

"Emtee nooo you need to make music forever."

@DevonTekashi shared:

"You can't do this to us before giving us a collab album with Saudi."

@Picaasso23

"Aw mft kanjn manje the hustla😭please host a tour for the last album ke going to all major cities of the 9 provinces and performing 😭thats all i ask my goat."

@LebohangSA

"Forget that ishh broe. Make money through your music, stop.focusing on signing people."

@lehakoemolise10

"Wait i read ‘ last ‘ are you joking my goat?"

@nasty_crawford

"The album better consist of 124 songs with a deluxe of 67 more songs, otherwise you are not going anywhere."

Emtee speaks on A-Reece

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee and A-Reece's beef was short-lived as the Manando hitmaker has seemingly apologised.

The rappers engaged in a heated back-and-forth on Instagram and X (Twitter) after Emtee felt as though Reece never supported him. Mzansi is, however, not buying the rapper's apology, and many people relayed their thoughts about it. In his message, the Manando hitmaker said he has nothing but love for A-Reece. He never delved deeper into what caused the misunderstanding; instead, he just apologised.

“Hey Reece, I’m sorry n***a. I’m sorry about whatever misunderstanding we had going on, but I got nothing against Reece, I love Reece, man,” he said.

