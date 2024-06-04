Emtee revealed that he was building the headquarters for his record label, Emtee Records

The rapper shared how he used to be a laughing stock, but is now running a powerhouse

His post sparked mixed reactions, where some netizens called him a liar while others encouraged him to keep building

Emtee announced that he was building headquarters for his record label. Images: emteethehustla

Emtee announced that he was working on the construction for his record label. The Roll Up rapper said after just three years in the game, Emtee Records has become a big player in the music industry, and he was ready to prove the haters wrong.

Emtee announces major career moves

Since 2024 took off, Emtee's career has seen a formidable shift, and it was only fitting that he made changes to fit his new moves.

Having recently announced his partnership with Empire Records, the rapper solidified his place in the African music landscape, all thanks to his music and notable hard work - they don't call him Big Hustle for nothing!

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Emtee boasted that he was building an office space for his record label, Emtee Records, which was established in 2021 after his nasty split from Ambitiouz Entertainment:

"I remember everybody laughing at me when I started my label; literally everybody. Now, my label is a powerhouse, and it’s just three years old. I’m building the headquarters; laugh again, I wanna see something."

Mzansi reacts to Emtee's announcement

Fans cheered Emtee on and encouraged him to build and make more music:

MzurahR wrote:

"Build and drop music, my dawg."

Breeza011 begged:

"Can you please drop D.I.Y 3 once and for all? We have been waiting for years, man."

Lloyd_Magau said:

"I'm glad you are meeting with Ghazi, big homie."

Ngubophumlan posted:

"Relax, bro. Forget about the haters, just do you."

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Big Hustle, saying his label wasn't as big as he claimed:

Buhlebethu96 called Emtee out:

"Powerhouse? Stop the cap."

MasukuOgone said:

"Stop capping, it's daylight, boy. You're lying."

Emtee Records signee pens new deal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to one of Emtee's signees, Yungseruno, penning a distribution deal.

Emtee and his supporters showed love to Yungseruno, and wished him well in the new partnership.

