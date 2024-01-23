Emtee released Roll Up seven years ago, and he penned a celebratory message to mark its success

The rapper initially recorded the song playfully, and he never expected it to gain so much success today

The hitmaker is now a record label owner who manages a hip-hop duo, Yung Seruno and Lawdluv

Emtee's ‘Roll Up’ was released seven years but the hit is still making waves. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

In South African hip-hop, there are just a few timeless hits engraved in people's hearts. One of them being Emtee's Roll Up. The rapper released the song seven years ago and decided to pen a heartfelt letter to mark its success to his fans.

Emtee celebrates Roll Up's success

Taking to Instagram, Emtee shared a video where he performed the song to a lively crowd. He was filled with immense gratitude when he decided to pen a letter to his fans, thanking them for their support.

The rapper also revealed that he initially recorded the song without the intent of it being big. But seven years later, its unexpected success has turned it into a hit today.

"I was playing when I made this song really. Seven years later I’m still performing it. I had them Russians singing along and dancing, and you know it's a Maza when I perform it in the hood (South Africa.) Man, I am grateful that you get me. Seven years bruv!"

Emtee says there are people who are praying for his downfall

The rapper has always been vocal about people who wish bad things happen to him. Even after the death of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, Emtee said he has been receiving death threats from people.

In his recent letter, he acknowledged the hateful comments he usually receives and those who wish for his downfall.

"They pray that I fall, they even tried “cancelling “ me but man but never falls. Mans a warrior at heart. Make them come, I will look at them in the face like dis. I have no fear. I have no greed for anybody!!!!"

Fans celebrated Emtee and also shared that they love the hit song

The Manando hitmaker is now a record label owner who manages a hip-hop duo, Yung Seruno and Lawdluv.

Why Emtee does not like being called a rapper

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee has distanced himself from the 'rapper' label and has asked people to refer to him as a hip-hop artist.

The musician called out the people who ask him to rap when they see him in public spaces.

His fans agreed with the artist, who further stated that he is a talented songwriter and a hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News