Emtee has distanced himself from the 'rapper' label and has asked people to refer to him as a hip-hop artist

The musician called out the people who ask him to rap when they see him in public spaces

His fans agreed with the artist, who further stated that he is a talented songwriter and a hitmaker

Emtee states that he is not a rapper but a hip-hop artist instead. Image: @emteethehustla

Emtee has opted to distance himself from the 'rapper' label that many people often associate him with.

Musician Emtee sets the record straight

Taking to X, Emtee told fans he has shed off the rapper title and shared that he prefers to be called a hip-hop artist.

This statement was fuelled by the growing trend of people asking him to spit a few bars when they see him out in public spaces.

"I’m not a rapper. I’m a hip-hop artist. Stop asking me to “spit some bars” when you see me. TF!? I’m a songwriter. A certified hit maker."

Fans agree with Emtee

Emtee's fans agreed with him. This is what some had to say:

@IvanRsa1022 said:

"Quit playing with Big Hustle."

@EdisonM70391864 said:

"No doubt about it."

@Ma_vusan added:

"Some people need to take that Lesson."

@Ma_vusan shared:

"Some of your old verses deserve to be written in a bible."

Emtee lets people know his rates

Continuing his mini-rant, Emtee let other rappers know of his rates and his willingness to write for others

"Fellow musicians in the land, let me ghostwrite for y’all gang. Some of y'all music is sounding whack, for real. Put your pride aside, let’s make music the guaranteed to shake something up."

He also mentioned how much he charges.

"And if you want me to ghost write for you, it’s gonna cost you 10 bandz each song. If you need me on a hook only, 45Bands. All fair business. A big hustle hook ain’t cheap, kuh."

Emtee shares excitement bumping into Cassper Nyovest

