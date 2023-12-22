Emtee has settled speculations that he and Cassper Nyovest are beefing or have been at loggerheads for a very long time

The Manando rapper said they recently bumped into one another and shared that he was actually happy to see him

His tweets garnered many reactions from people, with some asking for the two popular rappers to collaborate

Emtee said he always had love for Cassper Nyovest.

Source: Instagram

There is no love lost between South African rappers Cassper Nyovest and Emtee. Taking to his social media account recently, Emtee shared that he and Cassper recently bumped into each other at a gig.

Emtee speaks on encounter with Cassper

The Manando rapper has laid to rest some of the speculations that he and Cassper Nyovest are beefing. On X, Emtee shared what the experience was like bumping into one of Mzansi's hottest rappers.

Emtee said that they had a recent encounter and expressed that he was genuinely pleased to see him.

"Bumped into @casspernyovest today, and for some reason, I was happy to see him. Y’all trippin. I always said love folks and them in real life."

Cassper and Emtee's 'beef' explained

Things have not always been good between the two. They have engaged in some back and forths online, leaving fans to speculate whether they get along or not. Emtee is not exactly innocent in this, as he has taken a few jabs at the 018 hitmaker from time to time.

Their dislike for each other intensified when Emtee failed to pitch for a studio session they had planned.

In November 2022, Cassper apologised to Emtee for having reacted the way he did. His post reads:

"It’s all love, Emtee. I’m sorry I hurt you. I told you to your face that I was sorry about the incident. You’re a very talented individual. I want the best for you. Hopefully, we can sort it out and move forward. I love you, big dawg. See you soon."

Mzansi wishes Emtee and Cass would collabrate

His tweet generated numerous responses, with some individuals expressing a desire for the two renowned rappers to collaborate.

@theReal_Dube said:

"He can save your career business wise, and you can save his career music-wise.... all love for y'all independent."

@FebruaryDrew shared:

"Feature him on DIY3 big dawg...do it for the culture."

@MazibukoNigel asked:

"I know one day we will get a Cass x Emtee feature, and it will be a hip-hop song of the year."

@herichoodchild pleaded:

"We need a song from both of y'all."

@Hlostar2198 asked:

"New hit coming maybe? Maybe not?"

Emtee says he wants to relocate from Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee says he's considering moving out of South Africa. He mentioned that this is because he has had enough of the disrespect he constantly endures in Mzansi.

Fans motivated the rapper but others were not too convinced.

