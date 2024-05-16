Tamia Mpisane recently celebrated her daughter, Miaandy, on her second birthday

The reality TV personality had followers gushing over her adorable photoshoot with her mini-me

Mzansi showed love to baby Mimi, while some netizens criticised the pair's photoshoot

Tamia Mpisane is a proud mama as she ushered in her daughter's second birthday. The mother of two penned a heartfelt message to little Miaandy, gushing over her qualities and blessing the day she was born.

Tamia Mpisane celebrates daughter's birthday

Rich baby mama, Tamia Mpisane, recently updated her media with photos honouring her first daughter, Miaandy's birthday.

On 15 May, little Mimi turned two years old and was celebrated by her doting parents, including her fabulous granny, Shauwn Mpisane.

Tamia and her mother-in-law described Miaandy as someone with fiery determination and a sweet and tender heart, while her dad, Andile, gushed over his little princess.

Tam Tam shared adorable pictures from her photoshoot with her daughter, saying she inspired her:

"Even at such a young age, you don’t back down, and you make your presence known. I am both amazed and inspired by you. You, my child, are a true gift."

Mzansi gushes over Tamia and Miaandy's pictures

Netizens are loving Tamia and her daughter's sweet photos, with many commenting on Miaandy's uncanny resemblance to her granny:

South African influencer, Kay Yarms said:

"The cutest little girl. Happy birthday, angel."

thabang_seseng was stunned:

"Those Mpisane genes are too much. Punchu-punchu looks just like her grandmother."

thembeka_k loved the photoshoot:

"This is so beautiful!"

Meanwhile, some netizens questioned why the girls weren't dressed for their shoot:

MalekTrendz said:

"Good picture, but there was no need to expose herself like that."

Ndalo_wami asked:

"But why isn't she dressed?"

MondeZuku56110 was confused:

"Why this picture, though?"

DraxPhilips asked:

"And then where are their clothes?"

Sithelo Shozi celebrates birthday

The influencer was called all sorts of names when netizens discovered how old Andile Mpisane was when she fell pregnant by him - twice!

